Mirion Technologies begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “MIR”

Listing follows completion of business combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II

Mirion will ring the closing bell on the New York Stock Exchange today, October 21, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA, October 21, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”) (NYSE: MIR), a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions for the nuclear, defense, end-market markets, of Medicine and Research, announced that its Class A common stock and warrants will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today under the symbols “MIR” and “MIRW”, respectively. Management will participate in a closing ceremony on the New York Stock Exchange today, October 21, 2021, on the occasion of the listing on the stock exchange.

“We are excited to embark on our next chapter as a public company and continue to dominate the market for outreach solutions and services,” commented Thomas Logan, CEO of Mirion. “This transaction allows us to continue to execute our strategic growth plans by expanding our product line in the industrial and medical technology segments and by continuing to pursue our strong pipeline of acquisitions. We are also very pleased to welcome Larry Kingsley to our Board of Directors as Chairman, who brings with him a proven track record of operational success and creation of shareholder value. I would like to thank the entire Mirion team, as well as our partners Larry and Goldman Sachs, for their support throughout this process, and we look forward to moving into this next phase of our business together. “

Larry Kingsley, former CEO of Pall Corporation and IDEX Corporation, will assume the role of president of the company. Mirion will continue to be led by Mr. Logan, an industry veteran and company founder for 20 years.

Larry Kingsley, President of Mirion, said: “I am very happy to join Tom and the team at Mirion, who have done a great job building a global business in good industries, with strong margin profiles and a strong generation of free cash flow. sufficient leeway to drive margin expansion, seize organic growth opportunities and generate long-term shareholder value. “

Prior to the closing of the business combination, Mirion was majority owned by Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP (“Charterhouse”), one of the oldest private equity firms operating in Europe, which first invested in Mirion in 2015 .

Chris Warren, Partner at Charterhouse, said: “Mirion’s robust growth in recent years is a testament to the dedication of the entire Mirion team. Becoming the world leader in nuclear measurement and following its strategic expansion in the medical and life sciences, Mirion is well positioned to capitalize on a wide range of additional growth opportunities. We look forward to seeing Mirions continue its development and other achievements in the years to come and wish Tom and his team the best of luck.

Mirion is a global provider of products, services and software that enables customers to safely harness the power of ionizing radiation through critical applications in the medical, nuclear and defense markets, as well as in laboratories, research science, analysis and exploration. Mirion generated revenue of $ 612 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, up 27.9% from the prior year, reflecting core industrial market growth and continued success new key product launches in the medical field.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as principal investment agent and exclusive financial advisor to GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (“GSAH”). Lazard Ltd. and HSBC acted as financial advisers to Charterhouse and Mirion. Goldman Sachs Lending Partners LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Jefferies Finance LLC and JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA acted as principal arrangers and associate bookrunners for the debt financing in support of the transaction. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal counsel to GSAH. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as legal counsel to Mirion and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP acted as legal counsel to Charterhouse. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP acted as legal counsel to Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as principal placement agent. Milbank LLP acted as legal counsel to Goldman Sachs Lending Partners LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

About Mirion

Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of sensing, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions for the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unparalleled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Many of the company’s end markets are characterized by the need to meet stringent regulatory standards, design qualifications, and operating requirements. Based in Atlanta (GA USA), Mirion employs approximately 2,500 people and operates in 13 countries. For more information and for the latest news and content from Mirion, visit Mirion.com. Prior to the closing of the business combination, Mirion was majority owned by Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP.

About GSAH

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share purchase or similar business combination with one or more companies. The company is sponsored by a subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. In June 2020, GSAH completed its IPO, raising $ 750 million from investors.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the trading of Mirions securities on the New York Stock Exchange, leadership of the Mirions market and Mirion’s ability to drive expansion of margins and long-term shareholder value, execute its growth plans and expand its product line, and potential acquisitions. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as “pro forma”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “have the intention to “,” could “,” could “,” “plan”, “possible”, “potential”, “foresee”, “project”, “should”, “strive”, “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.When discussing its strategies or plans, it makes projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements. These statements are based on beliefs, as well as on assumptions made by and information currently available to the management of Mirions.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are beyond Mirions’ control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to maintain listing of Mirions securities on the New York Stock Exchange; (2) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected, among other things, by competition, the ability of the merged company to grow and manage its growth profitably, to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (3) costs associated with business combinations; (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (5) the possibility that Mirion will be affected by other economic, commercial and / or competitive factors; (6) the outcome of any legal proceedings which have been or may be brought in the future against Mirion or any of their respective directors or officers; (7) failure to achieve anticipated pro forma results or projections and underlying assumptions; (8) future global, regional or local political, business and social conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and (9) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Mirion’s Management Proxy Circular / Final Prospectus, including those referred to in the “Risk Factors” section and other documents filed or to be filed. with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by Mirion.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Mirion assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the Mirions Reports filed with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor will there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which any such offer, sale or exchange would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

