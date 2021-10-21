DIIs have sold over $ 1 billion worth of shares in the past eight sessions

MUMBAI : Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) have sold a net $ 1.26 billion of shares in the past eight sessions after being net buyers of the asset class for the previous seven months.

Data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed that from October 8 to October 20, DIIs sold 9,427.82 crore or $ 1.26 billion in Indian stocks, after buying a net of more than 56,626.66 crore between March and September 2021. So far in October they have sold Indian stocks worth almost 6,414.66 crores. This despite the fact that the Indian benchmarks Sensex and Nifty hit record highs every day between October 1 and October 18. During this period, the Sensex rose 5.5% or 3,235 points while the Nifty climbed 5.4% or 945 points.

Domestic investors are worried as the valuations of many stocks have reached unrealistic levels due to a strong rally in equity markets, analysts said. DIIs appear to be worried about costly valuation amid increasing inflationary pressure in the economy, which has started to affect corporate margins. The continued selling by DII can also be attributed to profit taking after the strong recovery that stretched stock valuations. DIIs now prefer to hold cash and reintegrate it if stocks are available at a reasonable valuation after the correction, ”said Satish Kumar, research analyst, Choice Broking.

A recent UBS report underweight India, calling it very expensive. UBS strategists find Indian stocks the least attractive as valuations rise as earnings momentum weakens while there is less scope for an economic rebound this year.

It is not a hidden fact that markets and certain stocks / sectors are trading at valuations never seen before. Today marks the second day of the market downturn and we certainly see fear in the streets. Is it fears of selling DII or overpricing? It is too early to say or conclude anything. We are still optimistic about India, ”said Aditya Kondawar, COO, JST Investments.

Global indices such as bond yields, crude oil, energy and other commodity prices are continually rising and inflation is still a cause for concern, while macroeconomic figures are not encouraging, according to the analysts. Oil prices are up 30% from August lows and multi-year highs. As India is a net importer of oil with inelastic demand and imports 84% ​​of its oil requirements, any sustained increase in world oil prices is a negative shock to the economy through the channels of a larger deficit, higher inflation and a weaker currency, analysts said.

Stagflation talks are back after two of the world’s largest economies, the United States and China, released lower-than-expected industrial production figures for September on Monday, ”said Jigar Trivedi, research analyst , Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

