Business
This warehouse worker has become the face of a union campaign at Amazon. She always prepares for fallout
Bates, a grandmother of seven, had been thrilled that Amazon came to Bessemer, Alabama because of the economic growth she believed it would bring to the area and the possibility of a job there for her. would allow them to spend more time with their family.
What she found at Amazon instead was work with 10-hour shifts that she considered “more strenuous” than the 12-hour days she worked at a previous company. The amount of walking it takes to get around a warehouse the size of 14 football fields, including going up and down stairs, hurt her knees and caused her legs to swell, she said.
“Working 10 hours at the rate they push you to leave, the free time is either going to the doctor for something, soaking yourself, resting, relaxing on your days off,” said Bates, a Amazon associate, in a CNN Business. interview this month.
She considered quitting. But Bates determined there was a better answer: fight to improve it. “Why couldn’t I just stand still and have the chance to fix something that was broken?” “
The face of the fight
More than any other Amazon worker, it was Bates who became the face of this effort, potentially risking his livelihood in the process.
“Amazon brags about paying workers above minimum wage. What they don’t tell you is what those jobs really look like,” she said. “From the start, I learned that if I worked too slowly or had too much free time, I could be disciplined or even fired.” His testimony sparked a wave of media coverage of the conditions at Amazon’s warehouse, with Bates’ name in the center.
In a statement at the time, an Amazon spokesperson rebuffed his characterizations: “We take employee comments seriously, including those of Ms. Bates, but we don’t think her comments represent the over 90s. % of his fulfillment center colleagues who say they would recommend Amazon as a great place to work for friends and family. “
The risks of speaking so publicly were substantial. “Whenever a worker gets involved in the organization with her colleagues, she is taking a risk and Jennifer Bates is willing to take that risk on behalf of the people she works with,” said Rebecca Givan, associate professor at social and employment studies. relations at Rutgers University. “She was ready to speak to the media, to speak to Congress, to really fight very, very publicly.”
Bates knew it from the start. “I had to be very careful [of] how I moved, how I spoke and what I did, ”she recalls. “What good is it if I lose my job and the job I started isn’t done?
For now, the union effort continues at Bessemer, as does Bates’ feeling that she might lose her job at the warehouse, where she still works, before that job is finished.
A long way to face Amazon
For a decade before joining Amazon, Bates held a union job at an American pipe factory. She described her colleagues there as “more like family” and said the workers “had no disrespect” because they had the union.
There were a host of issues that Bessemer workers like Bates believed could be improved with the help of union representation, including adequate break times, better procedures for filing and receiving responses to grievances, higher wages and protection against Amazon that wrongly applied policies aimed at disciplining workers who raise concerns. (Amazon has repeatedly stated that safety is a priority and that it has “zero tolerance for retaliation against employees who express concern.”)
To fight unionization, Amazon sent workers numerous texts, took them to one-on-one meetings in the warehouse, and when the elections kicked off, forced them to attend meetings. group every few teams. He launched an anti-union website warning against paying dues and posting signs in washrooms.
In a statement to CNN Business earlier this year about the union effort, Amazon spokeswoman Heather Knox said, “We opened this site in March. [2020] and since then we have created over 5,000 full-time jobs in Bessemer, with an average wage of $ 15.30 an hour, including comprehensive health, vision and dental insurance, 50 % 401 (K) correspond from the first day of work; in safe, innovative and inclusive environments, with training, continuing education and long-term career growth. “
The following
Before her decision to be more at the forefront with the union push, Bates’ mother expressed some unease. “She was the only one who felt a little, you know, suspicious of pushing,” said Bates, who added that her mother had come. “She knows I have this fire.”
But Bates felt the impact of his Senate testimony almost immediately. The next day, a manager informed her that she had been stripped of her ambassadorial post, a role she valued and which enabled her to help train new employees at the establishment. (According to the NLRB hearing officer recommendations, “there was insufficient evidence to establish that Bates had been refused ambassadorial work … because of his union sympathies.”)
“Our employees have the choice of whether or not to join a union. They always have,” said Barbara Agrait, spokesperson for Amazon, in a statement in response to questions about Bates’ experience, including understood why she lost her ambassadorial post. “As a company, we don’t think unions are the best answer for our employees.”
She also felt a change in the number of colleagues who saw her: some seemed “scared” to talk to her; others said they had been informed by his speech. Even now, when she walks into the Amazon warehouse, there are times when her badge is temporarily not scanned and she thinks, “Well, today is they got me.” .
According to Givan, the risk associated with being a voice workplace organizer can also extend beyond his current workplace to other potential employers.
RWDSU President Stuart Appelbaum called it a “very, very scary thing” to speak out like Bates did. “You are exposing yourself to the whole world. You are facing all the wealth and power of the universe.”
Bates, he said, “understood the civil rights dimension of what was happening in Bessemer.” About 85% of the facility’s workforce is black and the majority are women, he said.
“For her, it’s a calling,” said Appelbaum.
Bates frequently speaks of his decision to speak out, and even of the election results, in spiritual terms: “I believe in fate. I believe that god [does] things at their own pace and if that’s part of the trip then that’s what I’m here for. “
The result of this trip so far may not be quite what Bates had in mind, but Givan said the effort has been successful in drawing the general public’s attention to what the workers are up to. faced during the organization.
Bates, too, is hopeful about the wider effects her voice might have. “I have believed for so many years that companies have devalued employees by making them believe that [they’re] no value … people started to stand up and say, you know what? They are nothing without us. ”
“We are not child’s play. There has to be a change in this country and we will not stop until there is a change,” she added. “We’re still moving forward. We’re still on fire and we’re not going to stop.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/21/tech/amazon-jennifer-bates-risk-takers/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]