This warehouse worker has become the face of a union campaign at Amazon. She always prepares for fallout

Bates, a grandmother of seven, had been thrilled that Amazon came to Bessemer, Alabama because of the economic growth she believed it would bring to the area and the possibility of a job there for her. would allow them to spend more time with their family.

What she found at Amazon instead was work with 10-hour shifts that she considered “more strenuous” than the 12-hour days she worked at a previous company. The amount of walking it takes to get around a warehouse the size of 14 football fields, including going up and down stairs, hurt her knees and caused her legs to swell, she said.

“Working 10 hours at the rate they push you to leave, the free time is either going to the doctor for something, soaking yourself, resting, relaxing on your days off,” said Bates, a Amazon associate, in a CNN Business. interview this month.

She considered quitting. But Bates determined there was a better answer: fight to improve it. “Why couldn’t I just stand still and have the chance to fix something that was broken?” “

The move would ultimately put Bates in the national spotlight thanks to his role in a high-level union campaign inside the Bessemer facility.

The face of the fight

The workers and organizers behind the effort were fighting to create what would have been the first U.S.-based union in Amazon’s 27-year history. In the process, they rocked one of the largest employers in the United States, which has fully deployed its aggressive tactics to fight unionization.

More than any other Amazon worker, it was Bates who became the face of this effort, potentially risking his livelihood in the process.

At the invitation of Senator Bernie Sanders, Bates testified before the Senate Budget Committee on March 17. Speaking via Zoom, Bates appeared to read damning prepared remarks.

“Amazon brags about paying workers above minimum wage. What they don’t tell you is what those jobs really look like,” she said. “From the start, I learned that if I worked too slowly or had too much free time, I could be disciplined or even fired.” His testimony sparked a wave of media coverage of the conditions at Amazon’s warehouse, with Bates’ name in the center.

In a statement at the time, an Amazon spokesperson rebuffed his characterizations: “We take employee comments seriously, including those of Ms. Bates, but we don’t think her comments represent the over 90s. % of his fulfillment center colleagues who say they would recommend Amazon as a great place to work for friends and family. “

The risks of speaking so publicly were substantial. “Whenever a worker gets involved in the organization with her colleagues, she is taking a risk and Jennifer Bates is willing to take that risk on behalf of the people she works with,” said Rebecca Givan, associate professor at social and employment studies. relations at Rutgers University. “She was ready to speak to the media, to speak to Congress, to really fight very, very publicly.”

Bates knew it from the start. “I had to be very careful [of] how I moved, how I spoke and what I did, ”she recalls. “What good is it if I lose my job and the job I started isn’t done?

The election to unionize, which took place by mail due to the pandemic over a nearly two-month period ending in April, led workers to vote largely against a union. But maintaining this vote remains an open question.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Stores Union (RWDSU) appealed the election, alleging that Amazon, which vigorously fought the effort, wrongly interfered. In August, an official with the National Labor Relations Board recommended that the election results be quashed and that a new election be held because of Amazon’s alleged illegal misconduct. The NLRB has yet to render its ruling on the matter and Amazon has indicated it may appeal the NLRB’s findings.

For now, the union effort continues at Bessemer, as does Bates’ feeling that she might lose her job at the warehouse, where she still works, before that job is finished.

A long way to face Amazon

For a decade before joining Amazon, Bates held a union job at an American pipe factory. She described her colleagues there as “more like family” and said the workers “had no disrespect” because they had the union.

This experience informed his action after joining Amazon. Everything moved quickly: One day, she and a group of Amazon colleagues were secretly meeting with RWDSU at the local Cracker Barrel about the possibility of organizing a union. Soon after, they had generated enough interest from other Amazon employees to hold a union election at the facility, which would attract the attention of figures such as President Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams.

Amazon has long been criticized for working conditions in its warehouses, especially with regard to serious injury rates. But scrutiny intensified during the pandemic as households relied even more on its delivery services. Workers, rights groups and politicians have sounded the alarm bells on everything from the grueling pace of work to the lack of transparency around confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Several employees turned activists had pushed Amazon to improve working conditions during the pandemic and later accused the company of retaliating against them for allegations the company denied. Amazon settled last month with two company workers who claimed they were unlawfully fired. As part of the settlement, Amazon is required to post a notice to workers nationwide acknowledging that it cannot fire workers for organizing.

There were a host of issues that Bessemer workers like Bates believed could be improved with the help of union representation, including adequate break times, better procedures for filing and receiving responses to grievances, higher wages and protection against Amazon that wrongly applied policies aimed at disciplining workers who raise concerns. (Amazon has repeatedly stated that safety is a priority and that it has “zero tolerance for retaliation against employees who express concern.”)

To fight unionization, Amazon sent workers numerous texts, took them to one-on-one meetings in the warehouse, and when the elections kicked off, forced them to attend meetings. group every few teams. He launched an anti-union website warning against paying dues and posting signs in washrooms.

In a statement to CNN Business earlier this year about the union effort, Amazon spokeswoman Heather Knox said, “We opened this site in March. [2020] and since then we have created over 5,000 full-time jobs in Bessemer, with an average wage of $ 15.30 an hour, including comprehensive health, vision and dental insurance, 50 % 401 (K) correspond from the first day of work; in safe, innovative and inclusive environments, with training, continuing education and long-term career growth. “

The following

Before her decision to be more at the forefront with the union push, Bates’ mother expressed some unease. “She was the only one who felt a little, you know, suspicious of pushing,” said Bates, who added that her mother had come. “She knows I have this fire.”

But Bates felt the impact of his Senate testimony almost immediately. The next day, a manager informed her that she had been stripped of her ambassadorial post, a role she valued and which enabled her to help train new employees at the establishment. (According to the NLRB hearing officer recommendations, “there was insufficient evidence to establish that Bates had been refused ambassadorial work … because of his union sympathies.”)

“Our employees have the choice of whether or not to join a union. They always have,” said Barbara Agrait, spokesperson for Amazon, in a statement in response to questions about Bates’ experience, including understood why she lost her ambassadorial post. “As a company, we don’t think unions are the best answer for our employees.”

She also felt a change in the number of colleagues who saw her: some seemed “scared” to talk to her; others said they had been informed by his speech. Even now, when she walks into the Amazon warehouse, there are times when her badge is temporarily not scanned and she thinks, “Well, today is they got me.” .

According to Givan, the risk associated with being a voice workplace organizer can also extend beyond his current workplace to other potential employers.

RWDSU President Stuart Appelbaum called it a “very, very scary thing” to speak out like Bates did. “You are exposing yourself to the whole world. You are facing all the wealth and power of the universe.”

Bates, he said, “understood the civil rights dimension of what was happening in Bessemer.” About 85% of the facility’s workforce is black and the majority are women, he said.

“For her, it’s a calling,” said Appelbaum.

Bates frequently speaks of his decision to speak out, and even of the election results, in spiritual terms: “I believe in fate. I believe that god [does] things at their own pace and if that’s part of the trip then that’s what I’m here for. “

The result of this trip so far may not be quite what Bates had in mind, but Givan said the effort has been successful in drawing the general public’s attention to what the workers are up to. faced during the organization.

Bates, too, is hopeful about the wider effects her voice might have. “I have believed for so many years that companies have devalued employees by making them believe that [they’re] no value … people started to stand up and say, you know what? They are nothing without us. ”

“We are not child’s play. There has to be a change in this country and we will not stop until there is a change,” she added. “We’re still moving forward. We’re still on fire and we’re not going to stop.”