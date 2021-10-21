China Evergrande gets bond extension as real estate turmoil deepens

HONG KONG / SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China Evergrande group has been given more time to pay off a defaulting bond, financial provider REDD reported Thursday, providing rare respite for the developer amid the real estate debt crisis in the broad sense was getting worse with more flaws.

News of the more than three-month extension came a day after Evergrande canceled a deal to sell a 50.1% stake, worth $ 2.6 billion, in a real estate services unit. which could have alleviated immediate pressure on the company.

Evergrande was once the best-selling developer in China, but is now under debt of more than $ 300 billion, prompting government officials to seek reassurance in markets that the company’s problems will not become not uncontrollable.

A worsening liquidity squeeze, however, continued to impact China’s real estate sector, with more announcements of defaults, and many companies saw their bonds drop again on Thursday after their rebound this week.

The Kaisa Group’s most imminent offshore bond, due to arrive on Dec. 7, has fallen 10 cents to around 60 cents on the dollar, or 40% below face value, after a Hong Kong developer abandoned $ 30 million of its bonds.

Kaisa was the first Chinese developer to default in 2015 and the Evergrande crisis has put him back in the spotlight.

Citing unidentified bondholders, REDD said that Evergrande was granted a more than three-month extension of a $ 260 million bond, issued by Jumbo Fortune Enterprises and guaranteed by Evergrande, after agreeing to provide a bond. additional guarantee.

The bond was due to mature on October 3.

A source familiar with the matter said Evergrande chairman Hui Ka Yan agreed to inject personal wealth into a bond-linked Chinese residential project to secure its completion, paving the way for bondholders to get their membership fee.

Bondholders accepted the proposal to avoid a messy developer collapse or lengthy legal battle, the source told Reuters. Evergrande did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The development comes just before a 30-day grace period expires for Evergrande to pay $ 83.5 million in coupon payments for an offshore bond, by which time, if it can’t pay, the China’s most indebted developer would be considered in default.

Evergrande, in an exchange brief on Wednesday, said the grace periods for paying interest on its U.S. dollar-denominated bonds that were due in September and October had not expired. He did not specify.

He added that he would continue to negotiate the renewal or extension of his loans or other alternative arrangements with his creditors.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo is seen at the headquarters of the China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China on September 26, 2021. REUTERS / Aly Song / File Photo

Selling discontinued units for $ 2.6 billion made it even more unlikely that he (Evergrande) would pull a bunny out of a hat at the last minute, a lawyer representing some creditors has said, asking for anonymity because he was not allowed to speak to the media.

With the situation of missed payments and the soon to be running out of grace period, people are bracing for a definitive default.

RISK OF CONTAGION

The Evergrande peer statements on Thursday exacerbated investor concerns over contagion in China’s $ 5,000 billion real estate sector which accounts for a quarter of the nation’s economy by some metrics.

Since the government began reducing corporate debt in 2017, many real estate developers have turned to off-balance sheet vehicles to borrow money and bypass regulatory oversight, analysts and lawyers have said.

Oceanwide Holdings International Development, a unit of developer Oceanwide Holdings, said Thursday that its $ 134 million due October 31 notes were in default.

Modern Land China Co Ltd said it had stopped seeking investor consent to extend the maturity date on a dollar bond due October 25 and that it plans to hire an advisor to resolve its debt issues. liquidity.

The Hong Kong-listed company’s shares were suspended from trading on Thursday, as its bonds collapsed. Its 11.95% March 2024 bond traded down nearly 20% to less than 21 cents, according to data provider Duration Finance.

Modern Lands’ decision weighed on investor sentiment, said Clarence Tam, fixed income portfolio manager at Avenue Asset Management in Hong Kong. The market is worried that all Type B companies are choosing not to pay, he said, referring to a level of credit rating.

Investor concerns were not limited to offshore markets.

A September 2023 bond from developer Aoyuan Group Co was the biggest drop among corporate bonds on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, according to stock exchange data, falling 10% to 88.65 yuan.

Rating agency Fitch downgraded Central China Real Estate to B + from BB- with a negative outlook on Thursday, following similar action by Moodys.

Fitch said China’s attempts to maintain tighter risk controls for the real estate sector without amplifying a slowdown in growth illustrated the tough tradeoffs policymakers face.

If policy easing is too cautious, stress could spread to other parts of the economy and the financial system, while a substantial loosening in credit could delay efforts to control financial risks, he said. he adds.

FAILED SALE

Trading in Hong Kong-listed shares of Evergrande and Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd resumed on Thursday after a suspension of more than two weeks pending the announcement of the sale of the stake, which has now failed.

Evergrande closed 12.5% ​​and the service unit fell by 8%, while the electric vehicle branch of Evergrande fell by 2%.

Shares of Hopson Development Holdings Ltd, which was in talks to buy the stake in the services unit, rose 7.6%.

The two sides exchanged blame for the failure of the deal, with Hopson saying Evergrande asked him to make substantial changes to the agreed terms. Evergrande said on Wednesday he had reason to believe Hopson had not met the prerequisites to make a blanket offer, without giving details.

The deal is Evergrandes second to crumble amid a rush to raise funds. Sources told Reuters last week that the $ 1.7 billion sale of the developer headquarters in Hong Kong had failed.

Evergrande also said on Wednesday that unless it sold a $ 1.5 billion stake in Chinese lender Shengjing Bank Co, it had made no significant progress in selling other assets.