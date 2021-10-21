



Pfizers COVID-19[female[feminine booster injection restores individuals’ immunity to the virus to 95.6%, according to results of their recall test. The pharmaceutical company, behind the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, released new data on Thursday of its randomized, controlled COVID vaccine booster trial – apparently the first results of such a type of COVID vaccine booster study. Officials say the effectiveness of the Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine has been restored to 95.6% in people who received booster shots compared to those who did not. A d When initially introduced, Pfizers’ COVID vaccine was shown to be 95% effective against symptomatic illnesses. As viral variants, such as the delta variant, developed, the vaccines appeared to be slightly less effective: preliminary data from Israel in July suggested that the Pfizers vaccine had a 64% effectiveness rate against delta variant. Booster shots were introduced after data showed that while they are still effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalizations, the effectiveness of COVID vaccines has declined over time, as antibodies naturally do. . The Pfizers recall study examined more than 10,000 people aged 16 and over. The trial found that the vaccine’s efficacy rate was constant regardless of age, gender, race, ethnicity or co-morbid conditions, officials said Thursday. A d Participants would have received their booster shot, or a placebo, about 11 months after receiving their second dose of the vaccine. During the study, only five people who received a booster contracted COVID-19, while 109 people who received the placebo contracted the virus. The study was carried out when the delta variant was the most prevalent COVID strain, officials said. These results provide further evidence of the benefits of boosters as we aim to keep people well protected against this disease, said Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer. In addition to our efforts to increase global access and adoption among the unvaccinated, we believe boosters have a critical role to play in addressing the current public health threat of this pandemic. We look forward to sharing this data with health authorities and working together to determine how it can be used to support the deployment of booster doses around the world. A d The Pfizers COVID-19 recall was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration in September, but only for older Americans, nursing home residents, and people who have underlying conditions and are more vulnerable. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also approved the recall, adding people with risky jobs to the list. The FDA on Wednesday approved extending COVID-19 recalls to Americans who have received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while also saying mixing COVID vaccines when receiving a recall is OK. Read more: FDA Approves COVID Vaccine Mix; supports Moderna, J&J boosters A d COVID-19 Discussion Forum: Join our dedicated space to discuss the pandemic. You are invited to share questions, experiences, ideas and opinions. Join the conversation here.

