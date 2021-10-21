Tesla’s “Fully Autonomous Driving” Breaks Privacy Protections of Travel Videos and People’s Driving Places





As part of Tesla’s wider deployment “Fully autonomous driving” option, which began earlier this month, drivers can waive certain privacy protections regarding location sharing and in-car recordings that they previously had, according to Tesla’s owner’s manuals and his website. Web. The apparent changes to privacy hint at the compromises Tesla demands from owners who wish to use “fully autonomous driving.”

Previous versions of Tesla’s North American Owner’s Manual for Models 3 and Y stated that “To protect your privacy, cabin camera images and video clips transmitted to Tesla servers … are not associated with your phone number. ‘vehicle identification’. (Tesla’s “cab camera” films inside the vehicle to determine driver inattention, according to Tesla, and must be discovered before drivers can use “fully autonomous driving.”)

But Tesla’s latest manuals for these vehicles remove reference to protecting driver privacy by not linking video clips to a vehicle identification number (VIN). While it is not clear whether Tesla is currently making such connections, the change in the manuals leaves the door open to this possibility.

Tesla did not respond to requests for comment and does not generally engage with professional news media.

Tesla’s apparent privacy removals also extend to tracking where owners drive their vehicles. Tesla’s privacy website says, “Your location history is history. Where you’re going says a lot about you. Unless there is a serious safety issue like an accident, Tesla does not link your location to your account, you have been. ” But Tesla presented its “safety score” last month to assess driver behavior and determine which drivers should benefit from “fully autonomous driving” first. Tesla says on his website that it captures driving data from all trips, from starting to stopping a vehicle. It is not clear if this driving data includes the locations of the drivers. Tesla’s scoring formula depends on data unique to each owner’s account, including how often they turn aggressively and brake hard. It is common for companies to reassure customers that they are not keeping data or anonymizing data collected from devices. Ford and General Motors, which use on-board cameras to monitor drivers of their “fully autonomous” competitors, do not keep data from on-board cameras, according to GM spokesman Darryll Harrison and Ford spokesman Michael Levine. Apple and Google say they store facial recognition data for smartphones directly on those devices. iRobot, which sells Roomba vacuums with cameras, says it anonymizes the data it collects on floor plans and the types of objects in homes. Tesla will not take such measures with “fully autonomous driving”. The automaker sent an email to its roughly 1,000 new “fully autonomous driving” users this month and said that “your vehicle has automatically opted for VIN-associated telemetry sharing with Tesla, including Autopilot usage data, images and / or video, ”according to a copy of the email viewed by CNN Business. Tesla has noted he expects to release “complete self-driving” for Following Conductors soon . Driver assistance technology steers the car, accelerates and decelerates, but requires a careful human driver to take control if the technology makes a mistake. Some enthusiastic owners have raved about its capabilities, while others have been frustrated by its flaws. The software “can do the wrong thing at the worst time,” Tesla warned of owners who install “fully autonomous driving,” so drivers need to keep their eyes on the road. Drivers are told if they don’t want “full autonomous driving” access that they can email Tesla and say so. This suggests that drivers who want “fully autonomous driving” have no way of refusing to share their personal information. (Tesla also cautions in i privacy notice that if a driver opt out of data collection, the automaker will generally not be able to notify drivers of issues in real time, which can result in reduced functionality, serious damage, or inoperability.) The automaker continues to recognize the privacy risks of linking data to a vehicle identification number in other contexts. Tesla captures voice recordings in its vehicles, to improve vehicles’ ability to recognize voice commands, the company says in its latest owner’s manuals. But Tesla says it doesn’t associate those records with a vehicle identification number to protect people’s privacy. Privacy experts have long warned that location data is extremely sensitive due to the ability to track people’s movements. Caitlin Cottrill, who researches transportation technology and data at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, said Tesla consumers could use more explanation of the privacy implications of the option of “Fully autonomous driving”. “I would expect more information on how the data associated with the VIN will be shared with others,” Cottrill said, noting that Tesla’s privacy notice describes sharing of information with third parties. “Currently there are not a lot of details.”

