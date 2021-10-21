Facebook kept the supervisory board in the dark about its “Cross-Check” program





The tech giant “was not fully available on Cross-Check,” the supervisory board said in a report released Thursday. “On some occasions Facebook did not provide relevant information to the Council, while in other cases the information it provided was incomplete, ”he added.

Facebook uses Cross-Check to review content decisions about high-profile users, such as politicians, celebrities, and journalists. The program had multiplied to include 5.8 million users by 2020, according to the the Wall Street newspaper

The Facebook Oversight Board is an entity made up of experts in areas such as freedom of expression and human rights. They are appointed by the company but operate independently. The Supervisory Board is often described as a sort of Supreme Court for Facebook, as it allows users to appeal content decisions on Facebook-owned platforms.

Facebook FB In a report published last month, the Wall Street Journal used internal company documents to show that Cross-Check protects VIPs againstnormal execution processes. In practice, this means that messages that violate company rules are not immediately deleted or that some people are immune from enforcement actions.

“Sometimes the documents show, [Cross-Check] has protected public figures whose messages contain harassment or incitement to violence, violations that would generally result in penalties for regular users, ”according to the Journal. In a written statement, Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone told the Journal that Cross-Check’s criticism was correct, but added that the system “was designed for an important reason: to create an extra step so that we can accurately enforce content policies that may require further understanding. ” Despite Cross-Check’s sheer size, Facebook did not mention the program when it asked the supervisory board to reconsider its decision to prevent former President Donald Trump from using its platform. Instead, Facebook only mentioned the program when the supervisory board asked if Trump’s page or account had gone through regular content moderation processes. Facebook told the supervisory board that the program only applied to “a small number of decisions,” which the company later admitted to be misleading, the board said. It also provided “no meaningful transparency on the criteria for selecting accounts or pages for inclusion in Cross-Check” despite a request from the board to do so. The board said Thursday it had accepted a request from Facebook to review Cross-Check and make recommendations on how to change it. Facebook FB The spokesperson thanked the board for its ongoing work and for the publication of the transparency report. “We believe that the work of the board has had an impact, which is why we have asked the board to contribute to our cross-checking system, and we will endeavor to be clearer in our explanations to the future, “the spokesperson said in a statement.

