Sothebys Makes First Crypto Investment Supporting NFT Start-Up Using Ethereum Blockchain





53 NFTs, including “Bored Ape Yacht Club # 8817” by Yuga Labs, are being auctioned at the Natively Digital 1.2 sale at Sotheby’s Metaverse. At 11 a.m. on Thursday, the highest bid for this coin was $ 2.8 million. Sotheby’s Metaverse – Yuga Labs

Sothebys, the world’s largest art and luxury auction house, bets on the digital art world by joining an initial $ 20 million investment in Delaware-based NFT Mojito studio, joining Future Perfect Ventures, Creative Artists Agency and NEAs Connect Ventures. < position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> The investment values ​​the company at $ 100 million, according to a statement, and Future Perfect partner Jalak Jobanputra will serve on the company’s board of directors. Mojito plans to use the new capital to grow its engineering teams to continue building the Mojito platform and to create more partnerships to launch brand-specific non-fungible token (NFT) markets that operate differently from current Amazon and eBay standards. types of platforms. Sothebys joins the growing number of traditional art dealers and collectors embracing NFTs in their repertoire, as digital art continues to gain momentum. But Sothebys takes its relationship with digital art a step further by making its first investment in a crypto company, betting on the success and prevalence of NFTs and other crypto assets as serious marketable goods. We believe in the future of using blockchain to expand ownership of digital assets, says Charles F. Stewart, CEO of Sothebys. NFTs are attracting considerable attention and interest. We hear about these categories from most of our existing customers and collectors, but we are also engaging with a fairly large new audience that is very focused on this category. Sothebys mission is to promote access to and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects, so it makes sense to focus and develop this area. Sotheby’s NFT marketplace presents the lots auctioned during the “Natively Digital 1.2” sale. Sotheby’s Metaverse

Sothebys first NFT sale took place less than five months ago, and it was a one-time event. Now, with a new custom marketplace designed specifically for auctioning NFTs and an investment in the startup behind it all, the auction house seems to be in full swing. Last week, Sothebys launched its NFT marketplace, Sothebys Metaverse, as well as a new organized sale, Natively Digital 1.2: collectors, which will take offers until October 26. The second edition of Sothebys’ first NFT sale, Natively Digital, the auction features 53 pieces from the collections of 19 notable collectors, including NFT Girl, Steve Aoki, AOI and Paris Hilton. In addition to tracking assets on the ethereum blockchain, the marketplace allows bidders to pay in ether, bitcoin, and USDC cryptocurrencies, as well as fiat currency. < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/> Earlier this year, Christies auction house’s first NFT auction kicked off the crypto luxury goods explosion with the sale of over $ 69 million of Everydays The First 5000 Days. , by the artist known as Beeple. Shortly after, the co-founder of Guggenheim Partners announced plans to build the world’s largest NFT museum just blocks from MoMA in a skyscraper overlooking Central Park. Over the past seven months, NFTs have been embraced as a way to generate revenue (and gain attention) from a whole new vertical for companies like Gucci, Burberry, and Balenciaga. Total NFT trading volume over the same period has grown from just over $ 52 million to $ 408 million, according to NFT market analysis platform NonFungible.com. So, it might not be a coincidence that Mojito is also the first startup to grow out of Serotonin, a marketing and venture capital firm that helps businesses grab attention using built apps. directly on a blockchain, called Web3. Mojito creates and maintains NFT marketplaces like Sothebys Metaverse for companies to participate in the booming market on their own terms. Mojitos marketplaces are compatible with Ethereum applications. The crypto space has had a bad reputation for being inaccessible and difficult. We want to help lower the barrier to entry, make it easy, make it fun, and give brands a space to make it their own, says Dan Kinsley, CEO and co-founder of Mojito. I’m passionate about decentralization in general and helping bring users into the space, and it’s a great way for that.

