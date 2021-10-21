Booster dose of Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine shows 95.6% efficacy in phase 3 trial, companies say

The trial included more than 10,000 fully vaccinated people, aged 16 and over, who were randomly given either the 30 microgram booster dose of vaccine or a placebo. The median time between completing their second initial vaccine dose and receiving a booster or placebo was around 11 months, the companies said.

Pfizer and BioNTech reported that during the study, there were 109 cases of Covid-19 among those who received a placebo and five cases among those who received the third dose of the vaccine. The companies noted that the vaccine’s efficacy of 95.6% they found reflected this reduction in disease in those who received a booster injection compared to those who did not. These are the first results of a randomized, controlled booster trial of the Covid-19 vaccine, the companies said, and they reflect a time when the highly contagious Delta variant was prevalent.

“These results provide further evidence of the benefits of boosters as we aim to keep people well protected against this disease,” Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer, said in a press release Thusday.

“In addition to our efforts to increase global access and adoption among the unvaccinated, we believe boosters have a critical role to play in addressing the current public health threat of this pandemic,” said Bourla. “We look forward to sharing this data with health authorities and working together to determine how it can be used to support the deployment of booster doses around the world. “