Amazon warehouse workers on Staten Island push for union voteExBulletin

Spencer Platt / Getty Images Some 2,000 Amazon warehouse workers on Staten Island have signed a call to unionize and plan on Monday to ask federal labor officials to allow a union vote. The push in New York City is accelerating growing union organizing efforts at Amazon, which is now America’s second-largest private employer. The company fought for years unionization in its facilities. In April, warehouse workers in Alabama voted against the biggest union campaign to date. When that vote ended, the Staten Island effort began, led by a new independent Amazon union, organized by current and former workers at the facility. The group’s chairman is Chris Smalls, who led a walkout at the start of the pandemic, protesting the working conditions, and was later sacked. “We intend to fight for higher wages, job security, safer working conditions, more paid time off, better medical leave options and longer breaks,” said Thursday. Amazon’s labor union in a statement. Smalls says the campaign has grown to more than 100 organizers, all current Amazon staff. Their push is funded by GoFundMe, which had raised $ 22,000 at noon Thursday. The National Labor Relations Board will have to approve the workers’ request for a union vote. On Monday afternoon, Smalls and his team plan to table some 2,000 cards, signed by Staten Island staff, indicating they want a union vote. The organizing campaign targets four Amazon facilities in the Staten Island cluster, which are said to employ more than 7,000 people. The rules require organizers to submit the signatures of 30% of the workers they seek to represent. Amazon, in a statement Thursday, argued that unions are not “the best answer” for workers: “Every day we empower people to find ways to improve their jobs, and when they do. do, we want to make those changes quickly. This type of continuous improvement is more difficult to do quickly and with agility with unions in the middle. “ For the past six months, Staten Island organizers have invited Amazon warehouse workers to barbecues, handed out water in the summer, handed out T-shirts and brochures, and most recently installed fireplaces with s’ mores, coffee and hot chocolate. “It’s the little things that count,” Smalls says. “We always listen to these workers’ grievances, answer questions, build a real relationship… not like an app or talk to a third-party helpline provided by Amazon. We give them real face-to-face conversations.” He says Amazon fought them off by calling the police, posting anti-union signs around the workplace, and even putting up a fence with barbed wire to keep the gathering place away from the warehouse. In Alabama, meanwhile, workers could have a second chance to vote on unionization. A federal labor official sided with the national retail workers union, saying Amazon’s anti-union tactics tainted this spring’s election enough to overturn its results and recommend a resumption. A regional director is now considering planning for a new election. The International Brotherhood Teamsters were also targeting Amazon, including warehouse workers in Canada. Editor’s Note: Amazon is one of the financial backers of NPR.

