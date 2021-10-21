Ousted WeWorks co-founder Adam Neumann regains billionaire status as company goes public via SPAC

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann. Visual China Group via Getty Images



The reprimanded co-founder Neumann, who is no longer an executive at WeWork, retained a stake in the office rental company and received large severance payments.

Once valued at $ 47 billion, with the goal of raising global awareness, office rental company WeWork will go public Thursday at a more moderate valuation of $ 9 billion. This must be disappointing for the investors who injected $ 12.7 billion into the company as it skyrocketed to become one of the most valuable startups in the world. But there is one player hitting the jackpot: Adam Neumann, the ousted co-founder whose conduct as CEO contributed to the failure of the company’s first IPO attempt (and whose deal controversial separation has infuriated both investors and the general public).

Forbes estimates that Neumann, who lost his billionaire status as WeWorks’ value plummeted following the failed 2019 IPO attempt, will be worth around $ 1.6 billion when shares start to rise. be traded Thursday after WeWork’s merger with BowX Acquisition Corp. a fraction of the $ 4.1 billion Forbes felt he was worth atop WeWorks, but enough to make him a billionaire for the first time since 2019.

Although he was ousted from the company he co-founded and no longer has any role in the business, Neumann, through an entity he controls, will own around 48.5 million shares after the PSPC merger, which will give it an estimated stake of around 7%.

In addition, Neumann was able to snag nearly 20 million units of interest on profits from WeWork partnerships. They will be convertible into ordinary shares of the new public company free of charge after the merger. Based on the SPAC price of $ 10 per share, these units are worth around $ 200 million. If converted into ordinary shares, these units would give Neumann an estimated stake of around 10%.

Forbes estimates that between his partnership shares and common stock, nearly $ 700 million of Neumann’s fortune is tied to WeWork. The rest of his net worth comes from the money he raised from selling WeWork shares over the years and his lucrative separation deal.

In the years leading up to the planned 2019 IPO, Neumann and his co-founder Miguel McKelvey sold nearly $ 500 million in company stock, according to 2021 book The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam. Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion; Forbes estimates that over $ 400 million of those sales went to Neumann (before taxes).

In April 2020, WeWork investor SoftBank terminated its offer to purchase $ 3 billion worth of WeWork shares, including nearly $ 1 billion in Neumannciting. judicial inquiries in WeWorks governance issues. Neumann and WeWork sued SoftBank in response, and the parties ultimately reached favorable terms for Neumann. As part of the settlement, Neumann was authorized to sell an additional $ 578 million of WeWork shares to SoftBank during the first quarter of 2021 and received a $ 106 million cash settlement payment from the investment company this same quarter.

This was in addition to a $ 185 million cash payment that SoftBank began paying Neumann in installments before canceling the related non-compete agreement the two parties signed in late 2019 as well as its public offering to ‘purchase in April 2020; Forbes estimates that Neumann received $ 139 million, based on the payment schedule disclosed in the SEC documents, before Softbank stopped making payments.

Then there are his loans. In the years leading up to the failed IPO of 2019, as Neumann struggled to secure one private round after another, he opened a $ 500 million line of credit with from several banks, using its stake in WeWork as collateral. It had taken $ 380 million in July 2019, according to WeWorks’ initial IPO prospectus. As part of its exit deal, SoftBank agreed to take over the loan from the original lenders; the amount owed by Neumann rose to $ 432 million in February 2021, according to the most recent prospectus. While it’s not clear where Neumann parked all this money, reports suggest he was active in technology investing.

He also bought nearly $ 100 million worth of flamboyant real estate, including apartments in Manhattan, an estate on Long Island, and a house north of San Francisco in Marin County, at least partially funded by a previous set. loans of $ 97.5 million. before WeWorks first IPO. Neumann is said to have sold some of these properties, including the Marin County house, known as the Guitar House.

Spokesmen for Adam Neumann and WeWork declined to comment for this story.

Despite the black eye following the cancellation of WeWork’s IPO two years ago, Neumann seems to have done very well.

In April, the New York Post reported that Neumann was locked up in New York, plotting [a] secret new post-pandemic biz. It is not yet clear what that might be, but it will certainly be well funded.

This article was updated on October 21, 2021 at 11:01 a.m. to add Neumann’s estimated stake in WeWork assuming the conversion of partnership shares into common stock.