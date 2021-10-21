Mortgage and refinancing rates today, October 21 | Rising rate

Today’s Mortgage and Refinance Rates

Average mortgage rates were flat yesterday. And it was a pleasant surprise. Because an increase had seemed likely earlier in the day. Of course, these rates remain extraordinarily low by historical standards.

Once again, mortgage rates are expected to rise today. But remember what happened yesterday: These predictions are not an exact science.

Current mortgage and refinancing rates

Program Mortgage rate APR* Switch Conventional 30 years fixed 3,247 % 3.266 % -0.01% Conventional 15 years fixed 2,598 % 2,628 % Unchanged Conventional 20 years fixed 3.043 % 3.08 % Unchanged Conventional 10 years fixed 2,521 % 2,583 % -0.01% 30-year fixed FHA 3.232 % 3.994 % Unchanged 15 years fixed FHA 2,566 % 3.21 % -0.02% 5/1 ARM FHA 2.656 % 3,184 % -0.01% Fixed VA over 30 years 3.101 % 3,294 % + 0.04% VA fixed 15 years 2,789 % 3,139 % -0.03% 5/1 ARM VA 2.507 % 2.405 % -0.02% Prices are provided by our network of partners and may not reflect the market. Your rate may be different. Click here for a personalized quote. See our pricing assumptions here.

COVID-19 Mortgage Updates: Mortgage lenders change rates and rules due to COVID-19. To see the latest information on the impact of the coronavirus on your home loan, click here.

Should you lock in a mortgage rate today?

I think significant drops in mortgage rates are unlikely at this time. But further increases in the days and weeks to come seem likely.

My personal rate foreclosure recommendations therefore remain:

LOCK if closing within 7 days

LOCK if closing within 15 days

LOCK if closing within 30 days

LOCK if closing within 45 days

LOCK if closing within 60 days

However, I do not claim perfect foresight. And your personal analysis could turn out to be as good as mine or better. You can therefore choose to be guided by your instincts and your personal risk tolerance.

Market data affecting current mortgage rates

Here’s a look at the state of play this morning around 9:50 a.m. (ET). The data, compared to around the same time yesterday, was as follows:

The 10-year Treasury bill yield increased to 1.66% from 1.64% . ( Bad for mortgage rates .) More than any other market, mortgage rates normally tend to follow these particular yields of Treasury bonds.

. ( .) More than any other market, mortgage rates normally tend to follow these particular yields of Treasury bonds. Main stock market indices were mostly weaker shortly after opening. ( Good for mortgage rates. ) When investors buy stocks, they often sell bonds, which lowers bond prices and increases yields and mortgage rates. The reverse can happen when the indices are lower. But it’s an imperfect relationship

were mostly weaker shortly after opening. ( ) When investors buy stocks, they often sell bonds, which lowers bond prices and increases yields and mortgage rates. The reverse can happen when the indices are lower. But it’s an imperfect relationship Oil price Pink To $ 82.60 versus $ 81.88 per barrel. ( Bad for mortgage rates *. ) Energy prices play an important role in creating inflation and also indicate future economic activity.

Pink $ 82.60 versus $ 81.88 per barrel. ( ) Energy prices play an important role in creating inflation and also indicate future economic activity. Gold price slightly over $ 1,782 compared to $ 1,781 an ounce. ( Neutral for mortgage rates *.) In general, it’s better for rates when gold goes up, and worse when gold goes down. Gold tends to rise when investors worry about the economy. And worried investors tend to cut rates

slightly over $ 1,782 compared to an ounce. ( *.) In general, it’s better for rates when gold goes up, and worse when gold goes down. Gold tends to rise when investors worry about the economy. And worried investors tend to cut rates CNN Corporate Fear and Greed Index climbed to 69 from 67 (closing last night) out of 100. (Bad for mortgage rates.) out of 100. (.) Greedy investors push bond prices down (and interest rates up) as they exit the bond market and head into stocks, while fearful investors do the opposite. So lower readings are better than higher ones

* A change of less than $ 20 in gold prices or 40 cents in oil prices is a fraction of 1%. We therefore only count significant differences as good or bad for mortgage rates.

Warnings about markets and rates

Before the pandemic and the Federal Reserve’s interventions in the mortgage market, you could look at the numbers above and make a pretty good guess at what would happen to mortgage rates that day. But this is no longer the case. We still make daily calls. And are generally right. But our accuracy record won’t hit its former high levels until things calm down.

So use the markets only as a rough guide. Because they have to be exceptionally strong or weak to lean on them. But, with this caveat, mortgage rates now seem likely to rise. But be aware that “intraday swings” (when rates change direction during the day) are a common feature these days.

Important Notes on Current Mortgage Rates

Here are some things you should know:

Typically, mortgage rates rise when the economy is doing well and fall when it is struggling. But there are exceptions. Read ‘ How mortgage rates are determined and why you should care Only “top” borrowers (with exceptional credit scores, large down payments and very healthy finances) get the ultra low mortgage rates you’ll see advertised. Lenders vary. Yours may or may not follow the crowd when it comes to daily rate moves, although they generally all follow the larger trend over time. When daily rate changes are small, some lenders adjust closing costs and leave their fee schedules unchanged. Refinancing rates are generally close to those for purchases. And a recent regulatory change has narrowed a gap that previously existed

So there is a lot going on here. And no one can claim to know for sure what will happen to mortgage rates in the hours, days, weeks or months to come.

Are mortgage and refinancing rates going up or down?

Today etc

Thank goodness for the less than exciting times for mortgage rates. And the last two days have not been exciting.

Hope this lasts. Because these rates remain very close to their five-month high. And we don’t want them to go higher until they absolutely are.

But they probably will. And we’ll be lucky if they stay where they are until the next big move trigger comes on November 3. That’s when the Federal Reserve is expected to announce that it will end its program from mid-November on artificially low mortgage rates over the past 18 months.

There is a good chance that mortgage rates will go up then. Of course, in the meantime, they could go up or down depending on economic reports and relevant news. But I suspect the best we can hope for is a glaring lack of excitement.