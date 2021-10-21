The U.S. Housing Market Sends Mixed Signals After Covid-19

Moving is a lengthy and involved process. But now, moving has become even more complicated, as the shadow of the pandemic recedes from the real estate market, leaving many people uncertain if it’s a good time to move.

That is especially true for people living in certain regions of the country. For instance, in New York, rent and housing prices differ greatly between the metropolitan area and the upstate region.

In this article, we will take a look at the country’s housing market and analyze the ways in which COVID-19 has changed it.

A Buyer’s Market In New York City

New York City has always been one of the country’s most popular destinations to relocate to. As the epicenter of many industries, people have traditionally flocked to NYC in search of better employment opportunities.

However, when COVID-19 swept across the country, cities like New York went into full lockdown. Companies had no choice but to allow employees to work remotely. While it’s still too early to tell if this change is permanent, many workers are betting that it is. As a result, the housing market in New York City has shifted, as many employees embrace the notion that they can work from anywhere.

This shift is quite obvious in Midtown Manhattan, where sellers are accepting offers that are on average 14% below the asking price. Furthermore, for the whole of Manhattan, 97% of condos are selling at or below the asking price.

The rental market in NYC has also softened substantially. Landlords are offering steep discounts to fill vacant apartments. However, with 20,000 apartments still empty, it appears NYC will be a renter’s market for some time.

Housing Demand in Upstate New York

Elsewhere in the state, real estate prices have skyrocketed, as people flee the city for the quaintness of the Hudson Valley and the Catskills. A Sullivan County real estate agent recently noted that some houses were sold the same day they were listed.

Preparation is Key for Moving to Upstate NY

Be ready to deal with a lot of stress if you’re planning to leave NYC for upstate New York. It’s a sellers’ market, and many homes in the upstate region require renovation.

To make things easier, approach the move with a step-by-step plan. Since transporting your belongings is half the battle, make sure you hire a reliable NYC moving company in advance. “Professional movers take a lot of stress off your shoulders, as you prepare to move into a new home,” advises Nancy Zafrani, the general manager of Oz Moving.

Nationwide Resurgence

New York isn’t the only state to experience changes in its housing market. Real estate prices everywhere have surged as the market is faced with increased demand and low supply.

Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at realtor.com, wrote in April of 2021 that new listings were up by 36%. However, she also noted that available listings were down by half compared to a year ago.

While the increase in new listings holds promise, high demand and low supply will pose a challenge for hopeful buyers.

What is the Cause Behind This Increase in Housing Demand?

One of the major causes of this dramatic boom in housing demand is corporate relocations to certain regions. Tesla will build a $1 billion manufacturing plant in Texas that is estimated to create 5,000 jobs. Google and Apple are also expanding their operations in Texas, creating a significant increase in housing demand in the lone star state.

There are similar examples taking place across the country. Apple announced plans to build a new facility in North Carolina, slated to create more than 3,000 jobs in state-of-the-art fields, such as artificial intelligence and software engineering.

In Phoenix, the real estate market has turned into a frenzy, with people offering way over the asking price. According to Carla Magee, an Arizona-based realtor, she has “personally seen people go over $100,000 over the asking price. All cash.”

Companies seem to be migrating to regions with lower taxes and reduced business regulations. So, it is only natural that where businesses go, people will follow.

The Changing of Americans’ Outlooks on Housing

It’s not only businesses that are driving migration south and west. The pandemic has changed what Americans want out of their communities. Many people are looking to move to areas that are warmer, less populated, and have more open spaces.

With the transition to remote work, many workers don’t need to remain close to their place of employment. Instead, some people can move to areas that offer a higher quality of life and more amenities. Furthermore, with the boom in the e-commerce industry, many Americans don’t view being close to downtown shopping centers as a necessity.

Is Moving the Right Choice?

That depends on your unique circumstances. If you live in New York City and you’re looking to escape city life, there are plenty of exciting employment opportunities south and west. There are also beautiful properties available in upstate New York. Just bear in mind, it’s a sellers’ market.

However, if you’re looking to move to New York City from somewhere else, there has never been a better time. Condos are selling at excellent prices, and landlords are leasing apartments at a steep discount.

If you are preparing to move to New York City or out of it, it’s best to contact a reputable NYC moving company so you can develop a well-structured plan. Relocating is not something you want to do without thinking it through.