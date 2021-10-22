Business
Nevada Lithium Resources announces double listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Posted: October 21, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. MDT|Update: 11 hours ago
VANCOUVER, BC, 21 October 2021 / PRNewswire / – Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.(CSE: NVLH) (FSE: 87K) (“Nevada Lithium“or the”Society“), a mining exploration and development company whose current principal asset is the Bonnie Claire Lithium project is pleased to announce that the Company’s shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (” FSE “) and started trading on October 15, 2021 under the symbol “87K“.
The Company’s common shares are now listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and on the FSE. The FSE is one of the leading international exchanges in terms of turnover, profitability and market capitalization and is the largest of the germany scholarships.
“Our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an exciting step for the Company. There is a significant demand from European investors for exploration and development stories like ours, and we are delighted that it is now easier for these investors to participate in our growth, especially since we move the Bonnie Claire Lithium project towards pre-feasibility, ”said Stephen rentschler, CEO of Nevada Lithium.
The Company is also requesting that its common shares be listed for trading on the OTCQB growth market, a United States trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group in new York. The publication of the Company’s shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of a 211 form by FINRA, meeting the eligibility standards of the OTCQB and the approval of the OTCQB Markets Group. The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB will increase its visibility in the US capital markets and provide further information once its common shares begin trading on the OTCQB.
The OTCQB marketplace is a premier marketplace for start-ups and developing companies committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience to U.S. investors. Investors can find real-time Level 2 quotes and market information of companies listed on the OTCQB on the OTC Markets website.
About Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.
Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. is a mining exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through its primary project, the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, located at Nye County, Nevada. Nevada Lithium currently owns 20% of the Bonnie Claire Lithium project and has the option of winning up to 50% of the project. A recently completed NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report has returned attractive investment measures and the Company is moving the project towards pre-feasibility. Learn more:https://www.nvlithium.com/
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
Kelvin Lee
Director and Chief Financial Officer
No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Nabati in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States. State Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Law“), or any state securities law. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States nationals (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act. securities) unless registered under applicable U.S. securities and state securities laws., or under exemptions from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.
Forward-looking information disclaimer
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements“) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The use of any of the words” expect “,” anticipate “,” continue “,” estimate “,” objective “,” may “,” “should”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which these forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information as the Company cannot guarantee that they will prove to be correct. . Since forward-looking statements and information relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information contained in this press release includes statements regarding the Company’s general business plans. Actual results could differ materially from those currently expected due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could have a material impact on this forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the final prospectus, and the accompanying schedules, which are available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Readers are cautioned that the above list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. , unless required by applicable law
