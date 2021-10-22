Evergrande stock drops more than 12% as $ 2.6 billion Hopson deal collapses





Evergrande announced on Wednesday that it had terminated an agreement to sell a controlling stake in its property management unit to rival Chinese developer Hopson for around HK $ 20 billion ($ 2.6 billion).

The companies have traded blame for the failure of the deal, with Evergrande claiming in a stock exchange filing that “the purchaser had not fulfilled the conditions precedent to make a general offer on the shares of Evergrande Property Services”.

Hopson said in a statement he was ready to make the deal, but “other parties” had tried to change the terms of the deal.

Shares of the two companies, which had been suspended since the potential deal was announced, resumed trading in Hong Kong on Thursday. Evergrande fell 12.5%, while Hopson jumped 7.6%.

A critical weekend The failure of the deal is bad news for Evergrande, which is only days away from a possible formal default. The company faces a deadline this weekend when a 30-day grace period expires on interest payments owed to investors. Evergrande seemed to be missing $ 83.5 million in payments on a dollar bond on September 23. The payment deadline is Saturday, according to Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific in Oanda. Halley said a default “could trigger a cross default on other debt instruments,” which could allow some of Evergrande’s other creditors to seek repayment. “They are going to lack room for maneuver here,” he said. A formal default could send shockwaves through global equity markets on Monday, the analyst said. It could also prompt Chinese regulators to take action. “The Chinese government has been deafening in its silence on this issue,” said Halley. “It could force the hand of the central government to finally act more directly.” calm the situation as investors worry about the risk of contagion. Last week, the central bank of China Authorities attempted tocalm the situation as investors worry about the risk of contagion. Last week, the central bank of China noted that Evergrande had mismanaged its affairs, but that the risks to the financial system were “controllable.” This was echoed by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at a financial forum in Beijing on Wednesday. In a speech reported by the Chinese state news agency Xinhua , Liu recognized what he called “individual problems” in the real estate market. But he stressed that the risks were generally under control, that the capital needs of real estate developers were met and that the general trend of “healthy development” of the Chinese real estate market would not change, according to Xinhua. Struggling to recover In recent weeks, Evergrande has attempted to resolve its cash flow problems by attempting to sell some of its assets, such as partial stakes in its electric vehicle and real estate services business, as well as an office tower in Hong Kong. But the company did not have much luck in its search for buyers. In other stock exchange filing On Wednesday, the group said there had been “no significant progress” on sales of its other assets, except for a previously disclosed sale of stake in a local lender. The group has also warned of other attacks on its business in recent months. From September 1 to October 20, property sales contracts were only 3.65 billion yuan ($ 571 million), he said on Wednesday. That’s a drop of about 97% from the same time last year, according to Halley. Evergrande is not the only player in difficulty. Recently, a slew of other developers have revealed their own cash flow issues, asking lenders for more time to repay them or warning of potential defaults. Modern Land, based in Beijing, is one such developer. Last week, the company asked investors for more time to repay a $ 250 million bond due Oct. 25, highlighting its own liquidity issues. Her shares were suspended from trading in Hong Kong on Thursday as she disclosed an announcement to come, without giving more details. CNN’s Beijing office contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/21/investing/evergrande-stock-crisis-asset-sales-hopson-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos