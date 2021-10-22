Warsaw Stock Exchange CEO stresses importance of digital zoty

Marek Dietl, CEO of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, tells Emerging europe that he thinks a digital zoty is Poland’s best bet in the global digital currency race.

Two Central and Eastern European countries, Estonia – which plays a leading role in the development of a digital euro – and Ukraine – whose Ministry of Digital Transformation has already published a roadmap to transform the country into a leader in cryptocurrency integration – currently leading the region in the race to establish viable digital currencies.

A third, Poland, could be on the verge of joining them.

According to Marek Dietl, CEO of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW), Poland is well positioned to facilitate the development of its own central bank digital currency (CBDC) and is far from lagging behind its regional competitors.

The Warsaw Stock Exchange is working on a private market platform based on blockchain technology that will allow companies to raise funds for their operations in exchange for tokens, he says.

If a digital zoty is introduced, we could simplify payments and offer lower transaction costs to participants in this market. As an exchange, we are ready to make our IT facilities available to work on the CBDC. Although the decision to prepare for the adoption of digital currency depends on the National Bank of Poland, but we are ready to cooperate with the central bank, Dietl adds.

Local talent is the key

The United States and China are currently leading the global race to develop CBDCs, with some suggesting that this could lead to saturation of wealth in a small number of high-tech companies based in these leading countries, leaving much of the rest behind. of the world behind.

Dietl argues that avoiding such a scenario is only possible through the creation of technological micro-hubs, which would allow a country like Poland to provide digital currency services on a regional scale.

Establishing CBDC in Poland would be a trigger to create such a hub, with independent infrastructure and facilities for service and data security specialists, he says.

Polish IT people are exceptionally skilled and run various IT rankings. In addition, Polish companies all over the world are involved in many projects using Distributed Ledger (DLT) technology. We have to use the potential of our employees – then we can become a technology provider to issue digital money to other countries, says Dietl.

The Polish public is also ready to take full advantage of the benefits that a CBDC can offer.

Dietl says that the Poles are used to a high level of digitization of banking services; we are definitely ahead of many western countries in this area. The Deloitte Digital Banking Maturity 2020 study ranked Poland fourth in the development of digital channels in the banking sector behind Turkey, Spain and Belgium.

We are also among the world leaders in contactless payments. Digital financial services are a daily reality for us, so I think Poles should smoothly adapt to a new reality where you can pay using digital currency, he adds.

Zoty digital, not euro

Poland is not the only country determined to stay afloat in the competition to develop a functioning CBDC. The European Union as a whole risks falling behind the United States and China, and for this reason, euro area states are making joint efforts to develop a digital currency.

As a member of the EU, Poland is forced to eventually join the eurozone, which may raise questions about the need to develop its own digital zoty.

The CEO of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, however, argues that it would not be in the best interest of the Polish economy to adopt the euro anytime soon.

Poland has pledged to adopt the common currency but has not specified a date when this will happen. Today, we are not ready to join the euro zone, because we do not meet the convergence criteria. There is also no political agreement on a timetable for the adoption of the euro.

Our currency is the Polish zoty and we must ensure its competitiveness. With a developed capital market and an increasingly globally integrated Polish economy, the Polish zoty could be much more popular than it is today. The introduction of a digital zoty would greatly increase its attractiveness – especially in the EEC region, says Dietl.

Fight organized crime

Although it has chosen to work on a digital currency independently from the rest of the EU, for now, as a member state not only of the bloc, but also of the Schengen area, Poland nevertheless shares a certain number of common concerns and threats with the rest of the Union.

Organized crime poses arguably some of the most constant and imminent dangers to the security of the EU and Poland, and according to Dietl, the CBDC can play a decisive role in either solving this problem or exacerbating it. any further.

Without a doubt, the speed of transactions, which are carried out in near real time from anywhere in the world, can serve to obscure the origin of money. Such anonymity is a major problem in the cryptocurrency markets, he admits.

However, Dietl says the CBDC will not necessarily be an easy tool to exploit in the wrong hands, stressing that such problems can be solved by identifying and verifying the identity of the payer beforehand.

Authentication can be based, for example, on the use of data from various national registries or on the use of a trust profile. This is the difference between central bank digital currency and cryptocurrencies: the system tracks who paid who and when, and transaction records are kept by a public institution. The state should own this data and ensure the security of the system against hacking attacks, he explains.

Dietl further argues that while state regulation should be considered in order to counter potential threats, this should not come at the expense of the freedom of markers or the privacy of consumers.

Maybe users should be able to control their data and share it only with payment service providers or creditors. There is a need to regulate not only who has access to data, for example law enforcement, but also who stores it and how. This should be taken into account by companies, he argues.

We need to remember not to overregulate – we need to think hard about economic freedom and the right to privacy.

