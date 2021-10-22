WeWork sources on day one but future profitability remains unclear

Two years after the spectacular implosion of WeWorks’ IPO, the coworking company is now a listed company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The flex-office provider introduced itself to investors as WeWork 2.0. Gone are the days of founder Adam Neumann’s party and cannabis smoker. No more side agreements and favorite projects like WeLive or WeGrow. Instead of seeking to raise awareness of the world, WeWork’s new core values ​​would be to do the right thing and give thanks.

Above all, WeWork has reduced its fat. He restructured or terminated more than 200 leases, saving north of $ 200 million, according to his presentation to investors.

Investors seem to be buying the pitch. Shares of WeWork, which went public via a SPAC by merging with BowX Acquisition Corp and began trading on Thursday under the separate ticker symbol WE, ended the trading day up 13.5%.

But that hasn’t changed for WeWork: the business is still not profitable.

When WeWork first tried to go public, unnecessary spending and the company’s strategy of rapid growth resulted in a net loss of $ 1.6 billion in 2018. The company said in its filing at the time that she might not be able to achieve profitability at the enterprise level.

Things are much better now, but WeWork continues to operate in the red. In the second quarter, the company reported a net loss of $ 923 million.

This time, WeWork has paved the way for profitability. WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani said in an interview on CNBC Thursday that he expects the company to be profitable. somewhere in 2022.

The company said earlier this year that it could break even on its Adjusted EBITDA, if the occupancy rate hits 70%. (Occupancy rate was 60% in September, according to the company.)

Of course, that doesn’t mean WeWork will actually be profitable. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure commonly used by companies to instill confidence, but it is not synonymous with bottom line. Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger once called EBITDA a shit gains. And Adjusted EBITDA is like putting that questionable metric in a funhouse mirror.

Nonetheless, the return of coworking companies to the capital markets is a major blow for CEO Mathrani and Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure. Just two years ago, the company was on the verge of collapse after its public record revealed financial losses, personal transactions and bizarre antics from Neumann. SoftBank was forced to shell out nearly $ 10 billion to take control of the company from its mercurial co-founder.

WeWork now has a valuation of $ 9 billion and the merger with BowX has given it $ 1.3 billion in cash. He has also been working on new partnerships in recent months; WeWork and Cushman and Wakefield recently announced a collaboration to help office tenants adapt to remote working and flexible spaces. WeWork also has a new Saks Fifth Avenue company to manage coworking spaces at the retailer.

Two years ago WeWork was worth zero and the fact that we took it from zero to $ 8 billion to $ 9 billion is great, Claure said on CNBC Squawk Box on Thursday morning.

In a flashback to 2019, Neumann, who owns an 11% stake in WeWork, was observed celebrating the public listing. On Thursday, he joined some of the company’s original employees at the chic Standard Hotel in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District, according to the New York Post. Champagne bottles popped at 9 a.m. and Bloody Marys and mimosas were served.

A brand without a past has no future, Neumann told The Post.