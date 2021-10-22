S&P 500 closes at record high, ending month-long drought

Text size
The S&P 500 closed at a record high Thursday as profits continued to rise, but the stock market did not have a resounding day.
The
Dow Jones Industrial Average
plunged 6 points to 35,603.08, still below its all-time high of 35,625.40 reached on August 16.
Nasdaq Composite
increased 0.6%.
The S&P 500, after posting six straight sessions of gains, rose 0.3% to end at 4,549.78, surpassing the all-time closing high of 4,536.95 set on September 2. This 33-day period was the longest since a 50-day dry weather. fate that ended on November 13, 2020.
But overall, the stock market appeared to be taking a break from its rally in recent weeks. The S&P 500 Invesco equal weight exchange traded fund (RSP), which weights every stock in the index equally and therefore shows the range of stocks up or down, ended the day up just 0.1%.
Stocks rebounded from a pullback in September. The S&P 500 gained 5.8% from the October 4 low as earnings results beat estimates and retail traders bought lower. But supply chain constraints could persist, which could lower analysts’ earnings estimates.
Stocks had to digest the recent rally on Thursday, wrote Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research.
Also on Thursday, the Department of Labor reported that initial jobless claims fell by 6,000 last week to a new pandemic low of 290,000.
This has helped bond yields rise as markets see the labor market showing signs of strengthening. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.68% as long-term inflation expectations, often driven by strong economic demand, remain elevated. The 2-year Treasury yield fell from 0.38% to 0.44%.
Higher short-term rates indicate that markets are bracing for a Federal Reserve rate hike in 2022, which could slow economic growth.
Overseas, Hong Kong
Hang Seng Index
fell 0.5% as Chinese investors faced unfavorable news about the fate of the heavily indebted real estate developer
China Evergrande
.
Evergrande said it had abandoned plans to sell the majority stake in its real estate services business and could not guarantee the group would meet its financial obligations.
The pan-European
Stoxx 600
was down 0.1%.
Six actions in motion:
You’re here
(ticker: TSLA) rose 3.3% after posting higher-than-expected earnings.
IBM
(IBM) fell 9.5% as a lack of sales outweighed profits.
Equifax
(EFX) fell 5.3% after its earnings fell short of analysts’ expectations.
China Evergrande
(3333.HK) fell 12.5% in Hong Kong as investors frown on the failed deal to sell a major stake in its real estate services division, as the struggling real estate giant turns to asset sales to pay off his massive debt.
Unilever
(UL) rose 1.2% in London after third-quarter sales growth of 2.5% exceeded analysts’ expectations, as did its sales forecast.
SAP
The share (SAP) fell 3.2% in Frankfurt, after the group confirmed its third quarter results, which were pre-released on October 12.
Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]