Feel Foods List on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, October 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – FEEL FOODS LTD. (the “Company” or “Feel Foods”) (CSE: FEEL) (OTC: FLLLF) (FSE: 1ZF) is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares now trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange or the FSE under the symbols 1ZF and WKN: A3CWCQ and ISIN: CA31431T1003.

Feels’ common stock is now listed on three exchanges: the Canadian Stock Exchange, the US OTC market and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, providing international exposure to North American and European investors as well as additional liquidity for investors. shareholders of the company.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) is one of the world’s largest securities trading centers. With a turnover of around 90 percent, it is the largest of the seven German stock exchanges and it is an international trading center, which is reflected in the structure of its participants. Of the approximately 200 market participants, around 50 percent are from countries other than Germany. The ESF facilitates advanced e-commerce, regulation and information systems, enabling it to meet the growing demands of cross-border commerce.

Feel Foods Director and CEO David Greenway says: “We look forward to bringing Feel Foods and our premium plant-based meat, cheese and dessert products to the world. Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will give Feel Foods the opportunity to expand our shareholder base across Europe and allow European investors to follow Feel. Food developments in the plant-based food industry and participate in our growth.

The herbal foods market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $ 74.2 billion by 2027. * The growth of this market is mainly attributed to factors such as ‘Growing incidence of animal protein intolerance, increasing urbanization with new consumer aspirations, a growing vegan population and significant investments in this sector. *

The Company engaged Aktien Check to provide European marketing and outreach services. Aktien Check will be paid an amount of 32,000, payable before the start of the services. Neither Aktien Check nor any of its principals currently holds an interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company.

About Feel Foods Ltd.

FEEL is an agri-food holding company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food service industry, including its wholly owned company Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze, offering a variety of 10 unique vegan dairy substitute products currently available in more than 30 retail outlets, its 100% owned Be Good Plant-based Foods range of vegetable products made from chicken, pork and beef, and is currently investing in research and product development of Keto-friendly plant-based candy.

