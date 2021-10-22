BacTech announces its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange





TORONTO, ON. – The press wire – 21 October 2021 BacTech Environmental Society (OTC: BCCEF) (CSE: BAC) (FSE: 0BT1) (CNSX: BAC.CN) (BacTech or the Company), a commercially proven environmental technology company that provides effective solutions for recovering metals from biomine and environmentally friendly remediation solutions, today announced it started trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the symbol 0BT1. Common shares are now listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), OTC Markets (OTC) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE). The FSE is not only the largest of the eight stock exchanges in Germany, but is also considered to be one of the largest securities trading centers in the world. The Company anticipates that the FSE listing will provide increased liquidity and significantly expand BacTechs’ investor base across Europe and internationally. BacTech is a company with international interests, and it makes sense to increase our visibility with European investors before we receive any potential catalysts for good news about our Feasibility study of the Ponce Enriquez project, said Ross Orr, President and CEO of BacTech. Whenever we can make it easier for investors to participate in our growth, we know shareholders benefit. About the Ponce Enriquez bioleaching project BacTech plans to build a new owner-operated bioleaching facility in Ponce Enriquez, Ecuador, in a region where arsenic is associated with gold ore (arsenopyrite). The company’s plan is to build a 50 tpd bioleach plant capable of handling high gold / arsenic content. A 50 t / d plant, processing 1.5 ounces of gold per tonne of feed, similar to feedstocks available to the Company, would produce approximately 26,000 ounces per year. Factory designs are modular and can be expanded without affecting ongoing production. BacTech continues to study the prospects of establishing additional modern mining operations in other regions of Ecuador, Peru, Colombia and Central America. Where possible, the Company will partner with national and local governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and others to help fund these projects. About BacTech Environmental Corporation BacTech is a proven environmental technology company, providing efficient and environmentally friendly biomining and remediation solutions to business operations to intelligently process and recover preferred metals (gold, silver, cobalt and copper) and remove and transform safe from harmful contaminants like arsenic in benign EPA -products approved for landfill. Taking advantage of the many environmental and economic advantages of its exclusive bioleaching method, BacTech uses natural bacteria, harmless to humans and the environment, to neutralize toxic mining sites with high potential for remuneration. BacTech is listed on the CSE under the symbol BAC and on the OTC under the name BCCEF. For more information contact: Ross orr President and CEO, BacTech Environmental Corporation 416-813-0303 ext. 222 Follow us on: Facebook http://www.facebook.com/BacTechGreen Twitter http://twitter.com/BacTechGreen LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/1613873 Vimeo http://vimeo.com/bactechgreen Youtube http://www.youtube.com/user/bactechgreen Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking information, which may include, but is not limited to, statements regarding future tailings sites, sampling or other tailings site surveys, the Company’s ability to use the infrastructure around the tailings sites or the operating performance of the company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as plans, expects, is expected, budget, planned, estimates, forecasts, intentions, anticipates or believes or variations (including negative variations) of these words and expressions, or declare that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, could or will be taken, occur or be carried out. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the companies. forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims, except as required by law, any obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, results , future events, circumstances, or if management’s estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Therefore, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Shares in circulation: 144,654,704 The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase shares, nor a solicitation of interest by any potential investor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenewswire.com/press-releases/1k49Fda7j-bactech-announces-listing-on-the-frankfurt-stock-exchange.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos