CDC advisers vote to recommend Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boostersExBulletin

An advisory group from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has supported the deployment of boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Booster shots for COVID-19 are coming to a pharmacy near you. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has just approved the recommendations of its advisory committee. She described it as an example of the CDC’s fundamental commitment to protecting as many people as possible from COVID-19. This opens the way for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to obtain additional doses to strengthen their protection. NPR health reporter Pien Huang has been following it all and is here to chat with us.

Hi.

PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Hi, Sarah.

MCCAMMON: OK, so what happened today?

HUANG: Well, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has officially approved the booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. She endorsed the recommendations of the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee, which met earlier today. The Moderna booster shot will be available for limited groups, while an additional shot is advised for anyone who has obtained J&J. So now, boosters can be administered for the three COVID vaccines available in the United States, namely Pfizer, Moderna and J&J.

MCCAMMON: And who will be eligible for these booster shots?

HUANG: Well, for Pfizer and Moderna beneficiaries, a booster injection is recommended six months after the last injection for specific groups of people – people 65 years of age and older, those with under-health conditions. and those whose work or living conditions regularly expose them to COVID. This is because the vaccine appears to remain stable against serious illnesses and most healthy, low-risk people. The J&J vaccine has not been as effective as the others, so the CDC says anyone who has received one should get a boost at least two months later. And people can now choose to have a different brand as a booster. The FDA and CDC now officially allow it.

MCCAMMON: Yeah, there’s been a lot of talk about mixing vaccines. Is there any advantage in doing this?

HUANG: There are some potential benefits of getting a different vaccine. For someone who has received an injection of J&J, some studies have shown that following it up with a Pfizer or Moderna boost may increase the immune response more than a second injection of the same. There is also safety because there are different risks associated with different vaccines. For women, there is a slightly higher risk of getting serious blood clots from the J&J or Janssen vaccine. And for young men, messenger RNA vaccines pose a low risk of temporary heart inflammation. It’s Pfizer or Moderna. And it also appears that this heart disease is actually more common with the Moderna vaccine than with Pfizer. So, Dr. Keipp Talbot, a CDC committee member at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said the option to choose another booster could be very helpful.

HELEN KEIPP TALBOT: It gives those who get a Janssen, if you’re a young lady, to get an RNA messenger. And if you’re a young man who got messenger RNA, maybe we’ll switch to Janssen.

HUANG: Convenience is another factor. The fact of being able to bring only one type of vaccine to give reminders to people confined at home or to people in retirement homes greatly facilitates their effective exit.

MCCAMMON: Alright, so now that the CDC has signed on, can people who qualify for these boosters just get them right away?

HUANG: Essentially, yes, although it may take a minute for policies on data collection systems to catch up. But the J&J booster is the same move that is currently being distributed, just like the Pfizer booster. It’s a bit more complicated with the Moderna booster, which is half a dose of the original vaccine. This is Claire Hannan, head of the Association of Immunization Managers.

CLAIRE HANNAN: It sounds easy to just give half a dose – but logistically it’s very difficult.

HUANG: Part of the difficulty comes from dose tracking. You will also need more needles, more protective gear to dispense half doses of the Moderna booster. And the people who give the injections need to be trained on how to give and follow a different dose. It might slow down the rollout a bit, but Hannan says there are plenty of vaccines and booster shots to go. So with a little patience, anyone who qualifies and wants one should be able to get a booster soon. And the CDC’s panel of experts has repeatedly emphasized today that the most important thing to do to control the pandemic is that people who haven’t had a vaccine yet go get one.

MCCAMMON: That’s NPR health reporter Pien Huang. Thank you very much Pie.

HUANG: Thank you for having me.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.