Ketamine One Provides Updated Information For Stock Quotes

The OTC and Frankfurt company listings have been updated following the recent split of Ketamine Ones from Milguass Investments Ltd.
Author of the article:
Content of the article
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, October 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) KetamineOne Capital Limited (Ketamine One or the Company) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: 6FC), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, announces that, following its previously announced spin-off transaction from Milgauss Investments Ltd. ( Milgauss ), certain information relating to the listing of its ordinary shares on the over-the-counter markets and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has been modified.
Advertising
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
As of October 15, 2021, the ordinary shares of Ketamine Ones have a new CUSIP number of 492556105 and a new ISIN number of CA4925561058. Ketamine Ones’ listing on the over-the-counter markets remains under the ticker symbol KONEF, while its profile is now labeled KetamineOne Capital Ltd New. On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the company’s listing has seen its ticker symbol change from MYO to 6FC and its WKN number from A3CRYC to A3C5JN.
The Company is also working with OTC Markets and other applicable regulators to achieve 15c2-11 certification under United States Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 15c2-11. Becoming 15c2-11 Certified could rectify the status of Ketamine Ones common stock not being eligible for exclusive brokerage listings and being labeled as unsolicited only, which may make it difficult for investors to trade the Company’s common stock. through their businesses brokerage. Unsolicited-only stocks are described by OTC Markets as presenting a higher risk of wider spreads, increased volatility and price dislocation.
Advertising
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
To recap the Milgauss transaction, the common shares of Ketamine One outstanding immediately prior to the completion of the Arrangement were renamed Class A common shares, which were then exchanged for: (i) one new common share of Ketamine One (the New Ketamine One Share); and (ii) one-110th of a Milgauss share (each whole share being one Milgauss share) for each Ketamine One share held prior to the effective date of the transaction. Ketamine Ones shares were delisted from the NEO Exchange as of the close of business on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Subsequently, the new Ketamine One shares were listed for trading on the NEO Exchange as of the market opening on Friday October 10. December 15, 2021 under the same trading symbol MEDI as the Ketamine One shares. Therefore, Milgauss is now a private reporting issuer following the closing of the transaction.
Advertising
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
ABOUT KETAMINE ONE
KetamineOne Capital Limited is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It strives to provide the essential infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. The recent addition of KGK Science Inc. as a contract research division of the company also places the company at the forefront of high-end clinical research based on its extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industries, cannabis and emerging psychedelic medicine. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.
Advertising
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
From:
KETAMINE ONE
Adam effett Adam Deffett, Interim CEO
For more information, please contact:
Nick Kuzyk, Investor Relations Tel: 1-844-PHONE-K1 (1-844-746-6351) E-mail: [email protected]
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the business, assets or investments of the company, as well as other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve many assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. which may cause the performance and results of future periods to differ materially from any estimate or projection of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and the financial markets in particular, the interest of investors in the activities and future prospects of the Company.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required. by applicable securities law. Further, the Company assumes no obligation to comment on any expectations or statements made by third parties with respect to the matters discussed above.
Share this article in your social network
Advertising
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
Featured Articles from the Financial Post
Sign up to receive the best daily stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.
By clicking the subscribe button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300
Thank you for your registration!
A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder.
The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will be in your inbox soon.
We encountered a problem while registering. Try Again
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos