Trump SPAC shares soaring DWAC in social media deal news

More than 470 million shares of DWAC changed hands during Thursday’s session, according to FactSet. By comparison, SPY, the exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500, only traded around 32 million shares.

DWAC is a special purpose acquisition company created to raise capital in the public markets to purchase private companies.

Digital World Acquisition was the most actively traded stock on the Fidelity platform on Thursday and was by far the most traded name on the consolidated strip of New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq listings.

DWAC shares jumped 356.8% to close at $ 35.54 per share. Trading in the SPAC has been halted several times due to volatility. At one point, the stock rose over 400% to a high of $ 52.

The share price of SPAC Digital World Acquisition Corp. soared on hugely large trading volume on Thursday after the announcement of a merger that would launch the social media platform planned by former President Donald Trump.

Announcement of the “Truth Social” homepage and app. Former US President Donald Trump wants to launch an alternative social network. Outside of the announcement, however, there isn’t much to see yet.

In a press release Wednesday night, Trump’s new company, Trump Media & Technology Group, said it and DWAC “have entered into a definitive merger agreement, providing for a business combination that will make Trump Media & Technology Group a publicly traded company, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. “

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Iowa States Exhibition Center in Des Moines, Iowa on October 9, 2021.

In Wednesday night’s press release, the ex-president’s new company said its “mission is to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and to fight against ‘Big Tech’ companies in Silicon Valley, which have used their one-sided power to silence opposing voices in America. “

Digital World Acquisition was incorporated in late 2020, shortly after Trump lost a re-election offer to Biden.

The DWAC ticker was among the top 10 names on Reddit’s WallStreetBets chat room on Thursday, even surpassing GameStop mentions, according to alternative data provider Quiver Quantitative.

This could be a sign that retail investors active on social media platforms are fueling the rally in PSPC.

The Securities and Exchange Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the level of trading in the PSPC.

The proposed merger values ​​Trump Media & Technology Group “at an initial enterprise value of $ 875 million, with a potential earn-out of $ 825 million in additional shares (at their valuation) for valuation cumulative of up to $ 1.7 billion depending on the performance of the share price after the business combination, ”said Wednesday’s press release.

“Trump Media & Technology Group’s growth plans will initially be funded by DWAC’s cash in trust of $ 293 million (assuming there are no buyouts),” the statement said.

Thursday’s rally could mean massive returns for insiders involved in the deal, including a handful of hedge funds. DE Shaw owned 8% of SPAC, or 2.4 million shares, while ARC Capital had an almost 18% stake, or 6.6 million shares, according to regulatory documents. Saba Capital Management, Highbridge Capital Management and Lighthouse Investment Partners were also PSPC’s first major investors.

A snapshot of Trump’s new business does not list any officers, employees, or operations.

Instead, the 22-page slideshow contains several charts showing how many followers Trump had on Twitter before his ban, and suggestions that the new company will compete with Disney + and Netflix.

Patrick Orlando, CEO of DWAC, said in the press release: “Digital World was created to create value for public shareholders and we believe TMTG is one of the most promising business combination partners for reach this goal.

“Given the total addressable market and President Trump’s large following, we believe the TMTG opportunity has the potential to create significant shareholder value,” said Orlando.

The press release also states that “TMTG intends to launch a subscription video-on-demand service” called TMTG +.

“TMTG + will offer ‘non-awakened’ entertainment, news, podcasts and more,” the statement said.

Orlando, a graduate of MIT, spent five years at Deutsche Bank, where he worked with emerging market fixed income derivatives.

Orlando then entered the South American sugar industry and is currently involved in at least three other SPACs, or so-called blank check companies: Yunhong International, Benessere Capital Acquisition and Maquia Capital Acquisition.

Orlando is also CEO of Yunhong International, which wasincorporated in the Cayman Islands in 2020and which lists its headquarters in Wuhan, China.

The city of Wuhan is also the point of origin of the coronavirus, at the origin of Covid-19, the pandemic disease that has ravaged the world for two years.

Both as president and since then, Trump referred to Covid as the “Wuhan virus” and insisted the pathogen was deliberately released from a Wuhan virology lab.

He also called on China to pay reparations to the world for the damage caused by the virus.

In May, Yunhong International announced that it had reached a deal to list a Chinese green energy company, Giga Energy, on the stock exchange. But this agreement collapsed and Giga Energyended his deal with Yunhong last month.

The chief financial officer of Digital World Acquisition is Luis Orleans-Braganza, member of the Brazilian parliament and supporter of far-right president Jair Bolsonaro.

Orléans-Braganza is also a member of the late royal family of Brazil, which has been out of power since the country became a republic at the end of the 19th century.

But family members still claim to be kings. Orléans-Braganza itself hasproposed an amendment to the constitution of Brazil thatcreate a fourth branch of government, a move that many observers see as an attempt to begin re-establishing a monarchy in Brazil.

– Additional reports by CNBC Thomas Franck