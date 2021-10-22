Low global copper supply puts climate targets at risk, Freeport CEO says





(Reuters) – Weak global supplies of copper – a key metal used in wiring, electric vehicles and other electronics – will reduce global climate ambitions unless regulators give the green light to more mines, said Thursday the CEO of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FILE PHOTO: Trucks are parked in the open pit at PT Freeport’s Grasberg copper and gold mining complex near Timika, eastern Papua, Indonesia September 19, 2015 in this photo archive taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS / Muhammad Adimaja / Antara Foto The warning comes as world leaders plan to discuss climate change mitigation efforts later this month at the COP26 conference here, even as some host communities and environmentalists increasingly object to the news. so-called strategic metal mines. There’s going to be a time when the world is going to run out of copper, Freeport CEO Richard Adkerson told investors after the company released better-than-expected quarterly results. Supply is a real issue for this industry. In an early warning sign, stocks of copper available here in the London Metal Exchange’s global warehouse system fell last week to levels not seen in more than 25 years here. The governments of Peru and Chile here – the two largest copper producers in the world – recently threatened to increase mining taxes and regulations. The administration of US President Joe Biden took action on Wednesday to block Minnesota’s Antofagasta Plc copper mine, the latest in a string of mining projects his administration has opposed. Adkerson, who also chairs a global mining industry trade group, described the political situation in Washington as a headache. Biden officials understand the importance of copper to climate goals, Adkerson said, but are not likely to lower mining permit standards because it goes against their political situation. Copper prices here, meanwhile, rose 10% this month due to this weak supply, with analysts expecting demand to increase alongside the global economy. INCREASING COSTS Freeport itself is not immune to this price hike. The Phoenix-based company aims to switch its truck fleet from diesel to electricity or hydrogen. Adkerson said the move will come at a high cost. He said the change was essential for the industry to show it is serious about tackling climate change through its own operations, which will soon include recycling operations in Spain. Freeport is also studying ways to leach copper from waste rock piles stored at its mine sites around the world, Adkerson said. The world needs more copper. And yet more copper, until the technology breaks through, will result in more carbon emissions, he said. The average realized price at Freeports for a pound of copper increased by around 40% in the third quarter, while production of the metal increased by around 17% to 987 million recoverable pounds. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders of the company was $ 1.3 billion, or 89 cents per share, compared with $ 430 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts had estimated an average profit of 81 cents per share, according to data from Refinitiv IBES. Freeport shares fell about 2% Thursday afternoon as copper prices retreated from their recent gains. The company’s shares have more than doubled in the past year. Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston and Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Angus MacSwan and Daniel Wallis

