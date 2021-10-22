Business
5 things to know before the market opens Thursday, October 21
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Dow Jones Expected to Fall After Hitting Intraday High
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, October 20, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
The The S&P 500 rose for the sixth consecutive session, ending slightly below its record close on September 2. The Nasdaq fell slightly on Wednesday. The technology index was more than 1.6% from its record close on September 7. Bitcoin took a hiatus on Wednesday, a day after hitting an all-time high of nearly $ 67,000. The 10-year Treasury yield rose above 1.66% after Thursday’s review of the first weekly jobless claims showed a drop to 290,000. That’s lower than expected and another low in l Covid era.
2. The American Southwest Reports Adjusted Losses But Better Income
A Southwest Airlines Co. Boeing 737 arrives at Midway International Airport (MDW) in Chicago, Illinois, United States on Monday, October 11, 2021.
Luc Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Southwest Airlines on Thursday reported third-quarter profit thanks to an increase in federal payroll assistance. However, excluding one-time items, the carrier posted a loss per share of 23 cents. Revenue was also better than analysts expected. Earlier this month, the Southwest canceled more than 2,000 flights, blaming the problems on bad weather in Florida and air traffic control issues compounded by understaffing. The airline said customer cancellations and refunds cost $ 75 million. Southwest shares, up just 6% this year, edged up pre-market.
Pilots talk while watching the tail of an American Airlines plane at Dallas-Ft Worth International Airport.
Mike Pierre | Reuters
American Airlines on Thursday reported third-quarter profit thanks to federal payroll support. Excluding one-off items, American recorded a loss of 99 cents per share. Revenue for the quarter was also higher than expected. US stocks up nearly 24% in 2021 gained 1% in pre-market.
3. Tesla beats on profits, income; delivered many more cars
A Tesla car charges at a Tesla Supercharger station on April 26, 2021 in Corte Madera, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Actions of Tesla up more than 20% in 2021 and 100% in the past 12 months slipped 1% in pre-market on Thursday, the morning after the electric automaker reported corresponding third quarter earnings and revenue to best estimates. Tesla delivered about 73% more vehicles than in the same quarter a year ago. Although it cited various challenges including semiconductor shortages and progressive blackouts, Tesla reiterated its earlier predictions that it expects “to achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries. “over a multi-year horizon.
4. WeWork to go public under PSPC deal at much lower valuation
General view of WeWork flagship product Weihai Road on April 12, 2018 in Shanghai, China. WeWork, the world’s largest co-working space company, will acquire Nud Hub, its Chinese-based rival for US $ 400 million. (Photo by Jackal Pan / Visual China Group via Getty Images)
VCG | Getty Images
WeWork is expected to begin trading as a public company on Thursday, two years after its much-anticipated IPO imploded amid investor concerns over its business model and the management style of founder Adam Neumann. After Neumann’s ouster, Japanese firm SoftBank, already a major investor, bailed out WeWork. In March, the office-sharing company agreed to merge and go public in a deal with special-purpose acquisition company BowX Acquisition. It values WeWork at $ 9 billion, far from its strong 2019 valuation of $ 47 billion.
5. Trump announces social media platform launch plan and PSPC deal
Announcement of the “Truth Social” homepage and app. Former US President Donald Trump wants to launch an alternative social network. Outside of the announcement, however, there isn’t much to see yet.
Christophe Dernbach | image alliance | Getty Images
Former president Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he would be launching his own media network, including a social media platform. The app appears to be the first project of the Trump Media and Technology Group, which will go public through a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition. That’s according to an announcement tweeted by spokesperson Liz Harrington. Trump, while president, was notoriously banned by major social media giants earlier this year, following his posts related to the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.
Reuters contributed to this report. Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/21/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-thursday-oct-21.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]