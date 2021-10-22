Nevada Lithium Resources announces double listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, 21 October 2021 / PRNewswire / – Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.(CSE: NVLH) (FSE: 87K) (“Nevada Lithium“or the”Society“), a mining exploration and development company whose current principal asset is the Bonnie Claire Lithium project is pleased to announce that the Company’s shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (” FSE “) and started trading on October 15, 2021 under the symbol “87K“.

The Company’s common shares are now listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and on the FSE. The FSE is one of the leading international exchanges in terms of turnover, profitability and market capitalization and is the largest of the germany scholarships.

“Our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an exciting step for the Company. There is a significant demand from European investors for exploration and development stories like ours, and we are delighted that it is now easier for these investors to participate in our growth, especially since we move the Bonnie Claire Lithium project towards pre-feasibility, ”said Stephen rentschler, CEO of Nevada Lithium.

The Company is also requesting that its common shares be listed for trading on the OTCQB growth market, a United States trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group in new York. The publication of the Company’s shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of a 211 form by FINRA, meeting the eligibility standards of the OTCQB and the approval of the OTCQB Markets Group. The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB will increase its visibility in the US capital markets and provide further information once its common shares begin trading on the OTCQB.

The OTCQB marketplace is a premier marketplace for start-ups and developing companies committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience to U.S. investors. Investors can find real-time Level 2 quotes and market information of companies listed on the OTCQB on the OTC Markets website.

About Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. is a mining exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through its primary project, the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, located at Nye County, Nevada. Nevada Lithium currently owns 20% of the Bonnie Claire Lithium project and has the option of winning up to 50% of the project. A recently completed NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report has returned attractive investment measures and the Company is moving the project towards pre-feasibility. Learn more:https://www.nvlithium.com/

