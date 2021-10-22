WeWork shares rise on day one of listing, two years after IPO failed





Shares of WeWork Inc. rose on their first day of trading on Thursday, ending a journey to a listing that included the implosion of its initial public offering in 2019 and the ouster of its co-founder and CEO, Adam Neumann .

Shared Office Company Goes Public Through Combination With BowX Acquisition Corp.

, an ad hoc acquisition company. The shares closed 13.5% higher at $ 11.78 on Thursday.

In 2019, WeWorks’ IPO collapsed as the company faced questions about its corporate governance and value. Today, the entity that debuts on the New York Stock Exchange underwent a refresh under the leadership of Managing Director Sandeep Mathrani. It closed locations, renegotiated leases and cut thousands of jobs to cut spending during the Covid-19 pandemic. Adam Neumann resigned as chief executive after the IPO failed, claiming too much attention was paid to me.

The BowX Acquisition deal earlier this year gave WeWork a net worth of around $ 8 billion. The combination provides WeWork with roughly $ 1.3 billion in cash proceeds, the companies said. PSPCs, also known as blank check companies because they fundraise with the goal of finding a target to merge and go public with, have grown in popularity as companies seek alternatives to an IPO. on the traditional stock exchange. Listed SPAC stock prices have retreated this year, leaving many companies under blank control trading below their opening prices. Founded in 2010, WeWork is a player in the flexible office space market. She signs long-term leases with landlords, and after renovating a space and furnishing it, the company sublets small offices or even entire buildings to tenants for as little as a month at a time. . The company had a valuation of $ 47 billion before its IPO, but its attempt to mine the public markets in 2019 failed when investors rejected the losing company. Its visionary but erratic leader, Mr. Neumann, subsequently resigned as general manager, telling staff in an email at the time that too much attention had been paid to me. Newsletter Sign-Up Markets A pre-market primer filled with news, trends and ideas. Plus, up-to-date market data. SoftBank Group Corp. 9984 0.55% , the Japanese tech investor who invested in WeWork, rescued the company after the IPO failed. He continues to hold a controlling stake in WeWork after the PSPC deal. Mr Neumann will have a vote of around 11% after the business combination, according to a securities filing. The May securities filings show that WeWork in February gave Mr Neumann an enhanced stock award worth more than $ 200 million, a benefit that was not extended to other early shareholders. The deal was part of a renegotiation of the 2019 Former CEO Exit Program intended to end a long-standing dispute between him and SoftBank and pave the way for a public listing for WeWork, the Wall Street Journal reported. . In 2019, WeWork said its mission is to raise awareness of the world and it could reduce costs by 66% compared to a standard lease. In its latest attempt to enter the public markets, WeWork released a slideshow for investors that included case studies of how companies could reduce their real estate costs by about 25% per employee by switching to WeWork. In 2019, We Co.’s IPO was postponed after the company announced it would withdraw its IPO application. Here’s a look at the company’s business model and why some investors were considering risk. Photo: David ‘Dee’ Delgado / Bloomberg

Prior to the public market debut, Mr. Mathrani marketed the company’s offering under the name Space as a Service. As businesses around the world reinvent their workplace, WeWork occupies a unique position, he said on Wednesday. The Covid-19 pandemic struck just as WeWork was trying to recover from its woes in late 2019, posing a challenge for a company whose shared offices had workers nearby. The company reported a net loss attributable to the company of $ 888.8 million in August for the quarter ended June 30, compared to a loss of $ 863.8 million a year earlier. In a securities filing, WeWork said its occupancy rate fell to 55% as of June 1 from 58% in the same period last year due to a drop in demand mainly due to the effects of Covid- 19. Share your thoughts Would you like to invest in WeWork? Why or why not? Join the conversation below. Mr. Mathrani said in a TV appearance on Thursday that WeWork expects to be profitable next year after correcting its cost structure during the pandemic. Mr. Mathrani and Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure, who is also the COO of SoftBank Group, will continue to lead WeWork as it goes public, the company said. Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of SoftBank, said he made the wrong decision by investing in WeWork. We failed by investing in WeWork, Son said last year. I was stupid. On Thursday Mr Claure said Mr Son was now very excited. It was a mistake in the way we executed the investment, Mr Claure told CNBC. Now it’s our job to make sure this becomes another investment that generates the right return for SoftBank. Write to Dave Sebastian at [email protected]

