DiNapoli: Wall St. 2021 profits close to record levels

Wall Street’s prosperity continued through the first half of 2021 with $ 31 billion in pre-tax profits, surpassing the outsized first half of 2020 profits by $ 27.6 billion, even as job losses The New York City securities industry was picking up steam, according to state comptroller Thomas P. DiNapolis’ annual report on the performance of Wall St.s.

Wall Street’s success during the pandemic has benefited New York’s economy and finances during a difficult time. Strong earnings from the securities industry helped consolidate tax revenues and workers in the securities industry were among the first to return to the office, DiNapoli said. Financial markets move in cycles, however, and profits will decline at some point. As we prepare for a possible slowdown in record Wall Street activity, we need to ensure that New York’s Main Street, and its other vital areas, recover as well.

The performance of the securities industry has traditionally been measured by the pre-tax profits of broker / dealer operations of member companies of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). There are now around 125 member companies, up from over 200 in 2007, before the global financial crisis.

Gains in the first half of 2021 were driven by some of the same factors that drove profits last year: record interest rates reduced spending, high transaction volume, record profits in sub-sectors such as global stocks which had the highest six-month period since 1980 and record earnings. underwriting and account monitoring commissions and investment advisory commissions.

Initial third quarter results show continued strength, but there is a risk that industry profit growth will slow as interest rates rise and make borrowing more expensive and federal monetary stimulus wanes. It is not yet known whether Wall Street in the second half of the year will maintain a trajectory that will raise year-end profits above pre-tax income by $ 50.9 billion in 2020 or hit the record high of $ 61.4 billion. generated by the industry in 2009. The June city financial plan forecasts Wall St.s 2021 profits to return to pre-2020 levels, which would equate to a 46% drop and is unlikely given the good results of the first semester.

Employment in New York City’s securities industry declined nearly 2% (or 3,600 jobs) in 2020 to 179,900 jobs. The loss of industrial jobs in the city, at a time of skyrocketing profits, can be attributed to a combination of technological advances and job outsourcing. In 2021, job losses appear to have accelerated, with the industry on the verge of losing 4,900 jobs. In contrast, the city’s financial plan forecast a 5.1% increase in securities employment in 2021, with the addition of 9,200 jobs.

This year, the country is set to add 23,000 securities jobs. Meanwhile, after the Great Recession, the United States has created 115,900 jobs since 2010, while the City has added 13,700 jobs, below its share of national employment.

Despite Wall St. job losses, New York remains the capital of the securities industry. Its 196,800 securities jobs statewide are double those in second-ranked California. The share of those jobs in New York State continues to decline, however, and it could lead to job losses in other parts of the country as industry employment increases in other states. . In August, the city was home to 17.8% of all jobs in the securities industry, a low of 32 years.

The average salary (including bonuses) of employees in the New York City securities industry in 2020 was $ 438,450, an increase of 7.8% from the average salary of $ 406,854 in 2019. Since 2007, the average industry salary in New York has been the highest in the country, partly reflecting the concentration of highly paid employees, such as general managers, in the city. Wall Street salaries continued to be higher than in any other industry and remained nearly five times the average salary of $ 92,330 for the rest of the city’s private sector. In 1981, the gap was much narrower, with the average salary on Wall Street being only double the average salary in the rest of the private sector.

Average bonuses paid to workers in the New York securities industry in 2020 increased 10% to $ 184,000 and accounted for 41% of wages. Based on the increase in compensation set aside by the industry this year, the city is forecasting a 6.5% increase in the average bonus for 2021, which would raise bonuses above the post-recession record paid in 2017. The DiNapolis office will publish its estimate for the 2021 bonuses in spring 2022.

Wall Street accounts for just 5.2% of the city’s private sector employment, but it accounted for a fifth of all wages paid in the city last year and 55% of all private sector bonus payments. . It was also responsible for 14 percent of all economic activity in the city, more than any other industry.

The securities industry accounted for 6.8% of New York State’s economy in 2020. And in the city’s fiscal year (FY) 2021, the industry paid $ 4.7 billion. taxes, most of which (74%) in personal income taxes, reversing two years of decline. It was also responsible for 7% of all municipal tax collections in fiscal 2021, the highest level since fiscal 2015 as many other areas of the city saw significant declines. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s greater reliance on personal income taxes for its income and the absence of a general property tax means it relies more heavily on Wall Street than on the city for tax revenues . The industry accounted for 18% of all state tax collections ($ 14.9 billion) in the state’s 2021 fiscal year, which ended March 31, 2021.

Wall Street led the return to the office with a higher share of employees (29%) returning to their workplace (either hybrid or full-time) compared to all Manhattan office workers (23 %), in August 2021 according to data from a survey by the New York City Partnership.

The controllers’ report also notes that:

High incomes create economic activity in other employment sectors. 1 in 9 (or more than 11%) jobs in the city and 1 in 16 (more than 6%) jobs in the state were associated with the securities industry in 2019. Every job gained or lost in the industry results in creation or the loss of two jobs in other industries.

In 2020, net income (gross income minus interest expenses) hit a record $ 198.6 billion, an increase of 17.4% from 2019.

In 2019 (most recent data), 41% of Wall St. workers commuted from out of town, the highest share of commuters of any major industry. The average round-trip commute for non-resident industrial workers in the city was just over 74 minutes, the longest of any industry.

