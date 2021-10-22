Dalian Wanda’s property management unit requests to be listed in Hong Kong to raise up to $ 4 billion





Zhuhai Wanda Commercial Management Group, the real estate services branch of Dalian Wanda Group, filed for listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday evening. The mainland-based company, 69.99% owned by Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group (DWCM), a Chinese conglomerate controlled by its billionaire founder Wang Jianlin, is seeking to raise around $ 3-4 billion, according to media reports. reports. The deposit document published on the exchange’s website did not mention the amount of funds involved. DWCM also owns an 8.84% indirect interest in Zhuhai Wanda. Do you have questions on the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP knowledge, our new curated content platform with explanations, FAQs, analysis and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. The company said its profit in 2020 was 1.1 billion yuan ($ 172 million), down 8.8 percent from the previous year. In the first half of this year, she made a profit of 655.5 million yuan, about 20% lower than the 817.1 million yuan she made in the same period last year. Zhuhai Wanda’s liability-to-asset ratio rose to 95.8% in 2020, from 80.4% in 2019. By the end of June of this year, the ratio had fallen again to 80.4%. Zhuhai Wanda Commercial Management’s listing plan in Hong Kong came about after withdrawn a proposed listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange scholarship despite waiting five years in the queue. In September 2015, she attempted to sell 250 million shares to mainland investors, but regulators suspended consideration of her application in February 2019, without revealing the reasons. The plan to sell shares was originally part of Tycoon Wang’s speech to investors to get their approval to privatize the former Hong Kong-listed company called Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties. While the deal to privatize the company was successful in 2016, with the HK $ 34.5 billion ($ 4.4 billion at the then exchange rate) deal ranking among the largest in the year, the relist plan failed. The story continues A re-listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange was also supposed to signal the growing interest of the country’s largest commercial real estate developer in business management. This transformation is now highlighted in its Hong Kong listing application document, which states that it operates 380 malls on the mainland, covering a total area of ​​54.2 million square meters. The average occupancy rate of shopping centers from 2018 to 2020 was 98.8%. If successful, Zhuhai Wanda Commercial Management will become the third company in the private conglomerate to trade on a public stock exchange, and the only one listed outside of China. Wanda Film, the country’s largest cinema chain operator, and Wonders Information, a software developer, are both listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Parent Dalian Wanda was placed on a watch list by regulators in 2017 along with Anbang Group, Fosun Group and HNA Group. These privately controlled Chinese conglomerates had racked up some of the world’s biggest debt after grabbing trophy assets overseas, often at premium prices, and were facing large debt maturities. Over the years, it has gradually ceded assets abroad to reduce its debt. They included the American cinema chain AMC Entertainment, the Spanish football club Atletico de Madrid and various real estate projects in Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. The asset disposals also reduced Wang’s net worth, estimated at $ 14.5 billion by Forbes last November, a sharp drop from the $ 30 billion estimated in 2015 when the publication ranked him No.1 on its list of the Chinese rich. With additional reporting by Cheryl Arcibal This article was originally published in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice on China and Asia for over a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP application or visit the SCMP Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/dalian-wandas-property-management-unit-093000311.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos