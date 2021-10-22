M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. announces the price of its initial public offering of $ 261 million





|

NEW YORK, 21 October 2021 / PRNewswire / –M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (the “Company”), a specialist acquisition company, announced the price of its initial public offering of 26,100,000 units at the price of $ 10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol “MBSC.U” from 22 October 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A common share of the Company and one third of a redeemable public warrant. Each entire public warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Class A common share of the Company at a price of $ 11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Class A Common Shares and Public Warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “MBSC” and “MBSC WS”, respectively. The Company is sponsored by M3-Brigade Sponsor III LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and is managed by Mohsin Y. Meghji as executive chairman of the board of directors and Matthew Perkal as CEO. The Company is a newly incorporated blank check company incorporated in March 2021 have a Delaware company for the purpose of effecting a merger, consolidation, share exchange, acquisition of assets, purchase of shares, reorganization or business combination with one or more companies. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is the sole bookkeeping manager for this offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,915,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offer is expected to close on October 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The offer is made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus can be obtained from: New York, New York 10022; Email: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co, Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor10022; Email: [email protected] The securities registration declaration took effect on 21 October 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the intended use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the proposed initial public offering will be completed under the conditions described, or not at all, or that the net proceeds of the initial public offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus relating to the first call. Public savings account of the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or modifications after the date of this posting, except as required by applicable law. About M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, a share purchase or a similar business combination with one or more businesses. We intend to focus our efforts on finding and completing an initial business combination with a business having an enterprise value of at least $ 1 billion, although a target entity with a smaller or larger enterprise value could be considered. While we may seek an acquisition opportunity in any industry or line of business and in any geographic region, we plan to focus on businesses or companies that are based in North America and have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or companies in the renewable energy sector (or related products or services). Contact: M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp.

c / o M3 Partners, LP

1700 Broadway

19th floor

New York, New York State 10019

T: 212-202-2200

www.m3-brigade.com Investor Relations

Kristin Celauro (212) 202-2223 Show original content: SOURCE M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp.

The above press release has been provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements contained in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group and do not necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.wafb.com/prnewswire/2021/10/21/m3-brigade-acquisition-iii-corp-announces-pricing-upsized-261-million-initial-public-offering/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos