Fed to ban policymakers from owning individual stocks, restrict trading amid controversy

Responding to growing controversy over investment practices, the Federal Reserve on Thursday announced a widespread ban on officials holding individual stocks and bonds and limits on other activities as well.

The ban affects key decision makers such as those on the Federal Open Market Committee, as well as senior executives. Future investments should be limited to diversified assets such as mutual funds.

Fed officials can no longer own stocks of particular companies, invest in individual bonds, hold agency securities or hold derivative contracts. The new rules replace existing regulations which, while somewhat restrictive, still allowed officials such as regional presidents to buy and sell shares.

“These tough new rules set the bar very high to assure the public we serve that all of our senior officials remain focused on the Federal Reserve’s public mission,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a statement. .

Under the new rules, officials will need to provide 45 days’ notice before buying or selling securities that are still permitted. They will also be required to hold the securities for at least a year, and they cannot buy or sell funds under “increased stress in the financial markets,” according to a press release announcing the moves.

“Hopefully, swift action allows us to put this behind us and focus again on the work ahead,” Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic told CNBC in an interview. “Closing Bell”.

The rules follow revelations that several Fed officials bought and sold stocks at a time when central bank policies were designed to make the market work better, particularly during the Covid-19 crisis.

Since the early days of the pandemic, the Fed has bought more than $ 4 trillion in bonds to support the economy with liquidity and low interest rates. He also bought billions of corporate bonds from some of the biggest names on Wall Street in an attempt to keep the market functioning.