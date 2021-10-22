Business
Fed to ban policymakers from owning individual stocks, restrict trading amid controversy
Responding to growing controversy over investment practices, the Federal Reserve on Thursday announced a widespread ban on officials holding individual stocks and bonds and limits on other activities as well.
The ban affects key decision makers such as those on the Federal Open Market Committee, as well as senior executives. Future investments should be limited to diversified assets such as mutual funds.
Fed officials can no longer own stocks of particular companies, invest in individual bonds, hold agency securities or hold derivative contracts. The new rules replace existing regulations which, while somewhat restrictive, still allowed officials such as regional presidents to buy and sell shares.
“These tough new rules set the bar very high to assure the public we serve that all of our senior officials remain focused on the Federal Reserve’s public mission,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a statement. .
Under the new rules, officials will need to provide 45 days’ notice before buying or selling securities that are still permitted. They will also be required to hold the securities for at least a year, and they cannot buy or sell funds under “increased stress in the financial markets,” according to a press release announcing the moves.
“Hopefully, swift action allows us to put this behind us and focus again on the work ahead,” Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic told CNBC in an interview. “Closing Bell”.
The rules follow revelations that several Fed officials bought and sold stocks at a time when central bank policies were designed to make the market work better, particularly during the Covid-19 crisis.
Since the early days of the pandemic, the Fed has bought more than $ 4 trillion in bonds to support the economy with liquidity and low interest rates. He also bought billions of corporate bonds from some of the biggest names on Wall Street in an attempt to keep the market functioning.
Regional Presidents Robert Kaplan of Dallas and Eric Rosengren of Boston resigned shortly after it was revealed that they had engaged in individual stock trading in 2020. In Kaplan’s case, the moves have occurred in attributions. big dollars.
Vice-President Richard Clarida was also featured in the reports. Powell also sold stocks last year, even though they were exchange-traded funds that track stock indexes. The president also holds municipal bonds, which the Fed bought as part of its relief measures.
“This is probably a wise move, because the point is that distinguishing between true insider trading and ordinary trading that appears to take advantage of inside information is fraught with pitfalls,” said George Selgin, Managing Director Emeritus. from the Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives at the Cato Institute.
The announcement said regional presidents will have to disclose transactions within 30 days, a requirement already in place for FOMC members and senior executives. The new rules will be officially incorporated “over the months,” the statement said. The current holdings will have to be sold, although no timetable has been announced.
“The outlook is bad,” Selgin said of the Fed’s previous rules. “They needed a rule like this. I don’t think we need to pity them. They’ll do pretty well with this restraint in place.”
The new rules follow a new disclosure from the New York Times that the Fed’s ethics office sent an email in March 2020 to officials warning against trade as the pandemic worsened and central bank officials were deploying a series of emergency measures.
Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., A critic of the Fed who said she would not back Powell if he was reappointed for a second term, called on Thursday for the public release of the email, the Times reported.
