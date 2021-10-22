S & P / TSX composite hits new high, as US equity markets are mixed





TORONTO’s major Canadian equity index closed at a new record for its 12th straight day of gains on strong performance from the industrials sector, while US markets were mixed. Mike Archibald, vice president and portfolio manager at AGF Investments Inc., said the gain in the S&P 500 indices in the United States on Thursday meant the stock market had seen seven consecutive positive closes. “Short-term market momentum continues here, albeit at a lower cook level than the last four or five days in the market,” Archibald said. “It seems there is always a desire for money to get into stocks.” The S & P / TSX Composite Index gained 24.20 points to 21,212.39 after closing at a record high on Wednesday. Industry and information technology indices carried the trade, with increases of 1.26% and 1.29% respectively in these sectors. In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 6.26 points to 35,603.08. The S&P 500 Index was up 13.59 points to 4,549.78, while the Nasdaq composite was up 94.02 points to 15,215.70. Archibald said the US dollar rallied after a period of weakness on Thursday, as the Canadian dollar traded at 80.97 US cents against 81.11 US cents on Wednesday. He said the greenback’s rise led to lower commodity prices, which in turn weighed on the TSX and kept index gains relatively low. The December crude oil contract was down 92 cents to US $ 82.50 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down six cents to US $ 5.12 per mmBTU. The December gold contract was down US $ 3 to US $ 1,781.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 18 cents to US $ 4.56 per pound. The TSX materials index lost 1.04% to 320.15 points. In the United States, Archibald said investors were watching the jobless claims numbers slightly better than expected, with early jobless claims falling from 6,000 to 290,000. A survey of the US Federal Reserve’s business outlook turned out to be slightly weaker than expected, which Archibald says has led investors to look to growth sectors like information technology. Quarterly earnings continued to impact stocks this week, with Canadian National up 1.68 percent and Canadian Pacific Railway up 0.75 percent after positive earnings this week. “The numbers weren’t spectacular, but I think the bar was pretty low for these two companies, so there’s a bit of follow-up buying happening here today,” Archibald said. Rogers Communications Inc. stock was hit Thursday with a drop 1.75% to $ 60.19, despite expectations in their earnings report on Thursday. Archibald attributed the drop to an ongoing feud within the board of directors, which the Rogers CEO first addressed publicly during the company’s earnings call. “I feel supported and I have confidence that the entire management team is focused on two things,” Joe Natale, president and CEO of Rogers, said on the conference call with analysts. “One, manage the business to continue to improve performance, and two, land the Shaw transaction and the synergies and integration efforts that underpin it.” Several large Canadian companies are expected to report profits next week, Archibald citing Restaurant Brands International Inc., Teck Resources Ltd. and Suncor Energy Inc. as some of them of note. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on October 21, 2021. Companies in this story: (TSX: GSPTSE, TSX: CADUSD = X) Salmaan Farooqui, The Canadian Press



