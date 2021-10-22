Ketamine One Provides Updated Information For Stock

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, October 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – KetamineOne Capital Limited (Ketamine One or the Company) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: 6FC), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, announces that, following its previously announced spin-off transaction from Milgauss Investments Ltd. (Milgauss), certain information relating to the listing of its ordinary shares on the over-the-counter markets and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has been modified.

As of October 15, 2021, the ordinary shares of Ketamine Ones have a new CUSIP number of 492556105 and a new ISIN number of CA4925561058. Ketamine Ones’ listing on the over-the-counter markets remains under the ticker symbol KONEF, while its profile is now labeled KetamineOne Capital Ltd New. On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the company’s listing has seen its ticker symbol change from MYO to 6FC and its WKN number from A3CRYC to A3C5JN.

The Company is also working with OTC Markets and other applicable regulators to achieve 15c2-11 certification under United States Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 15c2-11. Becoming 15c2-11 Certified could rectify the status of Ketamine Ones common stock not being eligible for exclusive brokerage listings and being labeled as unsolicited only, which may make it difficult for investors to trade the Company’s common stock. through their businesses brokerage. Unsolicited-only stocks are described by OTC Markets as presenting a higher risk of wider spreads, increased volatility and price dislocation.

To recap the Milgauss transaction, the common shares of Ketamine One outstanding immediately prior to the completion of the Arrangement were renamed Class A common shares, which were then exchanged for: (i) one new common share of Ketamine One (the New Ketamine One Share); and (ii) one-110th of a Milgauss share (each whole share being one Milgauss share) for each Ketamine One share held prior to the effective date of the transaction. Ketamine Ones shares were delisted from the NEO Exchange as of the close of business on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Subsequently, the new Ketamine One shares were listed for trading on the NEO Exchange as of the market opening on Friday October 10. December 15, 2021 under the same trading symbol MEDI as the Ketamine One shares. Therefore, Milgauss is now a private reporting issuer following the closing of the transaction.

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It strives to provide the essential infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. The recent addition of KGK Science Inc. as a contract research division of the company also places the company at the forefront of high-end clinical research based on its extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industries, cannabis and emerging psychedelic medicine. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

