FTSE 100 Live October 22: Evergrande Debt Payment, UK Retail Sales and Consumer Confidence Figures Disappoint, London Stock Exchange





S speculation that indebted real estate company Evergrande made a key interest payment before the weekend deadline boosted market confidence today after the sharp drop in listed miners in London on Thursday. The FTSE 100 index is moderately higher, although the underlying picture of the UK economy continues to cause concern after this morning’s disappointing retail sales figures and the Gfks consumer confidence index which shows that all vital signs are weakening. The uncertain picture adds to the pressure on Bank of England policymakers as they consider raising interest rates next month amid a warning from its chief economist last night that inflation could approach 5% early next year. FTSE 100 Live Friday Live updates Show the latest updates

1634894798 JD Sports shares climb on latest acquisition update Keen on business, JD Sports strengthened its presence in Europe by purchasing a majority stake in a Crete-based company behind 60 stores. Sneakers and clothing retailer FTSE 100 said it has bought 80% of Cosmos Sport, which has most of its stores in Greece, a handful in Cyprus, and also sells products online. JD Sports rose 23.5p, or over 2%, to 1063p, making them one of the top players on the London blue chip index. 1634892530 IHG gets a summer boost for stays InterContinental Hotel Group, owner of Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza, has returned to pre-pandemic levels in parts of the United States – but still has a way to go in Britain. IHG today revealed a significant boost from the “summer of stay” of 2021. FTSE 100, one of the world’s largest hotel operators, said revenue per available room (RevPar) – a key industry metric – increased 66% in the three months ending in September. The group’s RevPar, however, was still down 21% from pre-Covid levels, with the UK down 22%. 1634891466 Evergrande pays interest Indebted real estate company Evergrande appears to have avoided a default after the state newspaper Securities Times reported that the developer made an overdue payment of $ 83.5 million to international bondholders. Evergrande was near the end of a 30-day grace period before bondholders could send a notice of default to the company, an event the markets said would trigger contagion in China’s financial system. Another payment is due next Friday. Its shares have fallen 80% in Hong Kong this year, including a significant drop yesterday after the company failed to raise $ 2.6 billion from a planned deal to sell a controlling stake in its branch of real estate services. 1634888274 Rio’s recovery keeps FTSE 100 in positive territory The FTSE 100 index is trading slightly higher at 7,195.84, led by JD Sports Fashion after the retailer stepped up its global expansion with an agreement to buy 80% of Greek casual wear chain Cosmos Sport. Shares were 2% higher at 1065p. Rio Tinto was yesterday’s biggest loser, but rose more than 1% today in hopes that Evergrande’s plight won’t derail China’s economy, especially if the real estate company performs an overdue interest payment this weekend. Barclays shares rose more than 1%, up 2.5p to 199.38p after Deutsche Bank raised its price target from 10p to 250p following record third quarter results this week. The London Stock Exchange was the biggest drop in the session, despite the revelation of a 7% rise in profits after a trading boom helped boost capital markets income by 17% in the third quarter. Shares fell 216p to 7868p. 1634887175 UK retail sales suffer surprise drop in September, despite panic buying on gasoline Retail sales in the UK have seen the longest period of consecutive monthly declines since record highs began around 25 years ago, as surging demand for gasoline was not enough to boost September’s total numbers . New data from the Office for National Statistics shows total retail sales volume was 0.2% lower as more shoppers embraced online shopping and non-food stores, such as the lighting and furniture, were less in demand. Read the full story here. 1634886940 Bank inflation warning This week’s lower 3.1% inflation figure looks like the calm before the storm after the Bank of England chief economist said he would not be shocked to see a rate close to or above 5% in the coming months. Huw Pill told the FT it was an uncomfortable place for a central bank with a 2% inflation target, although he declined to say how he would vote at next month’s policy meeting. Many economists expect the base rate to drop from 0.1% to 0.25%. Rising energy prices and the impact of labor shortages and supply chain issues are also putting pressure on consumer confidence after GfK’s benchmark tracking the pulse The country’s financial position fell for a third consecutive month in October. GFk Director of Client Strategy Joe Staton said: After six months of a robust recovery in the first half of 2021, UK consumer confidence has deteriorated as all vital signs weaken. 1634885932 Snap hit by Apple’s changes Wall Street profits have been decent for the past few days, but social media company Snap turned the tide overnight with its warning about the impact of privacy changes on Apple’s iOS operating system on the how advertising is targeted, measured and optimized. The Snapchat owner’s shares were more than 20% lower in after-hours trading, with other top tech stocks, including Facebook and Twitter, also coming under pressure. Snaps’ third quarter numbers were also lower than expected despite revenue growth of 57% to just over $ 1 billion and adjusted profit up 209% to $ 174 million. Founder and CEO Evan Spiegel also highlighted the impact of supply chain issues and labor shortages on his partners, but after 10 years in business he said Snap is now operating at l scale necessary to cope with strong headwinds. 1634884477 Markets stimulated by Evergrande’s debt expectations European markets are expected to open up amid reports in China that indebted real estate company Evergrande will pay the $ 83 million interest owed on its US dollar bond tomorrow. It comes a day after Evergrande shares fell 13% as they resumed trading in Hong Kong, failing to secure a deal that would have raised $ 2.6 billion through the sale. a majority stake in a real estate services company. Oanda’s senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley believes the payment should give temporary respite from contagion fears in China’s financial system, although he adds that another grace period payment worth $ 45, $ 2 million is due next Friday. Still, if they were successful in raising the funds for this one, it’s safe to assume that the next few weeks will be full as well, he said. US stocks continue to show strength following the strong earnings season, leading the S&P 500 to a seventh consecutive advance and another all-time high. Consumer and retail stocks drove performance. The tech-laden Nasdaq also hit an all-time high, but that was before Snap shares fell 24% in after-market trading after disappointing earnings figures were released. The Snapchat owner criticized Apple’s new privacy rules for impacting the ability of advertisers to reach iPhone users with targeted ads. CMC Markets predicts that the FTSE 100 index will open 23 more points at 7213, continuing a period of rising and falling for London’s first flight.

