Stock market today: Dow Jones rises as Nasdaq slips and social media stocks crash

The stock market was standing near record highs on Friday as investors turned to growth data at the end of a bullish trading week.

But the tech sector was under pressure as social media stocks fell after a Snap shortfall shocked investors.

Future for the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

showed an open 25 points more, after the index slipped 6 points on Thursday to close at 35,603.



S&P 500

pointed to a near nil start, after this index recorded its seventh consecutive session of gains on Thursday, closing at a new high and ending the longest span between record closes since November 2020.



Nasdaq

showed that the technology-intensive index would open down 0.4%.

Stocks rallied this week on strong corporate earnings, helping investors ignore broader concerns that have plagued markets in recent months, such as inflation, central bank stimulus and supply chain disruptions.

For the future, the main theme today will be the release of the flash [purchasing managers indexes (PMIs)] around the world, which will give us a first indication of how different economies fared at the start of the fourth quarter, said Jim Reid, strategist at Deutsche Bank.

Obviously, one of the main themes has been supply chain disruptions around the world, so it will be interesting to see how these play out, but composite PMIs in recent months were already pointing to a slowdown in the market. growth in major economies, added Reid.

Companies that publish their financial results today include





American Express



(AXP) and





Honeywell



(SHE).

Bond yields remain high, boosted on Thursday as the market noted that the labor market appeared to be strengthening as positive employment data showed the first jobless claims last week fell to their pandemic low of Covid-19.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edged down from the six-month high of 1.7% last session, but held above 1.69% . High bond yields tend to put pressure on tech stocks in particular, and the tech-rich Nasdaq is expected to underperform the broader US market on Friday.

The fall in shares of social media companies has also added to the pressure on the tech sector. Snaps’ results Thursday night revealed disappointing revenue growth and forecasts, which it blamed in part on new privacy changes Apple made to its mobile operating system, iOS. Apple’s new ad tracking practices make it more difficult to track consumer behavior on apps and websites. Snap, Facebook and Twitter were all inferior.

Overseas, Hong Kong



Hang Seng Index

grew by 0.4% and the pan-European market



Stoxx 600

was 0.6% higher.

Sentiment was heightened by news that China Evergrande had avoided a formal default by making an interest payment of $ 83.5 million on an offshore bond as the 30-day grace period for payment approached. this week-end. The potential default of the world’s most indebted real estate developer with more than $ 300 billion in liabilities remains a threat to China’s financial system

Here are eight actions in motion on Friday





Break



(SNAP) plunged 21% before markets opened after posting disappointing after-hours revenue and forecast growth on Thursday. The group partly blamed the tech giant





Apple



s (AAPL) new privacy features for disruptions to its advertising activity. Shares of other social media companies also fell, with





Facebook



(FB) 3.8% lower and





Twitter



down 4.3% in pre-marketing.





Intelligence



(INTC) was down more than 10% in pre-market after the chipmaker fell short of sales expectations when it released its results on Thursday night, leading to a decline in its PC business due to ‘a wider shortage of components.





LOral



(OR.France) rose 6.1% in Paris, after reporting third-quarter sales of 8 billion ($ 9.3 billion), ahead of analysts’ expectations of 7.7 billion. The personal care company’s sales growth was driven by strong demand for luxury goods, which jumped 20%, amid sustained growth in China.





Vivendi



(VIV.France) grew 3.1% in Paris, after the media giant reported third-quarter revenue of 2.5 billion, up 10% from a year ago and ahead of analyst consensus.

The





London Stock Exchange Group



(LSEG.UK) fell 3.3% in London, after profits showed revenue rose 2% in the last quarter, and the company said it expects growth to slow in the last quarter of the year.





China Evergrande



(3333.HK) rose 4.3% in Hong Kong following the announcement of the bond redemption.

