Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,212.39, down 24.20 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 59 cents, or 2.07 percent, to $ 27.94 on seven million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up two cents, or 0.98%, to $ 2.07 on 5.8 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Down 12 cents, or 2.89%, to $ 4.04 on 5.7 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.14 percent, to $ 14.38 on 4.7 million shares. Denison Mines Corp. (TSX: DML). Materials. Down nine cents, or 3.73 percent, to $ 2.32 on 4.3 million shares. Hexo Corp. (TSX: HEXO). Health care. Up a cent, or 0.45%, to $ 2.25 on 4.3 million shares. Companies in the news: Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.B). Down $ 1.07 or 1.75% to $ 60.19. Rogers Communications Inc. sought to reassure investors on Thursday as it tried to weather a drama in the boardroom that prompted the departure of a senior executive and the launch of an executive oversight committee. Joe Natale, president and CEO of Rogers, addressed the feud publicly for the first time during the call for the quarterly earnings of the telecommunications company. His comments overshadowed the results, which analysts generally characterized as positive, and come as Rogers strives to finalize its purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. Natale said it continues to enjoy “strong unequivocal support. “of the board of directors of the family company. The statement comes after media reports describing an attempt to oust Natale by board chairman Edward Rogers. The attempt was blocked by other board members, including Rogers’ sisters and mother, according to multiple reports. The fight for executive power came after Edward Rogers attempted to appoint former CFO Tony Staffieri as CEO and replace other members of the management team, media reported. Staffieri left the company on September 29, with Paulina Molnar appointed interim CFO. Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX: PD). Down $ 4.28 or 7.07 percent to $ 56.22. Precision Drilling Corp. anticipates a significant increase in activity this winter, thanks to the most positive context that the company has seen for its activities for “more than a decade”, according to the general manager Kevin Neveu. The Calgary-based company, which is the nation’s largest drilling contractor, presented its bullish projections for 2022 when it released its third quarter results on Tuesday. Precision, which said it lost $ 38 million in its most recent quarter as drilling intensified and revenue rose more than 50% from a year ago, said that at prices current commodities, it expects demand for its services to increase and fleet utilization to improve as customers watch. maintain and restore production levels. Precision said it had an average of 51 active drilling rigs in Canada in the third quarter of 2021, nearly three times what it had in the same period the previous year and the highest usage. highest in the third quarter since 2018. Neveu said it was also 21% higher. That the company’s rig count in the first quarter of this year is surprising, given that the first quarter is typically Precision’s busiest time in Canada. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on October 21, 2021.

