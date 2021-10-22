Dow Jones Falls As IBM Stocks Weigh, Nasdaq Rises As Tesla Pulls Higher

Shares were mixed at midday Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling more than 100 points while the Nasdaq posted a modest gain.







The Nasdaq was up 0.3%, the S&P 500 was down less than 0.1% and Dow Jones industrials were down 0.3% on the stock market today. The small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 were slightly lower. Volume was higher on both major exchanges compared to the same time on Wednesday.

Among the exchange traded funds, Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) rose 0.4%, while the Nasdaq 100-tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) climbed 0.1%. The IBD 50 ETF returned above its 50-day moving average last week and is now close to a buy point of 50.06 after the failure of the breakout.

The first jobless claims fell to 290,000 during the week ending Oct. 16, the Labor Department said Thursday. This was lower than the 296,000 revised claims from the previous week and Econoday’s forecast of 300,000 claims.

The US economy continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, which triggered nationwide lockdowns more than a year ago. A resurgence of cases fueled by the more contagious delta variant has recently started to slow as vaccinations increase.

Snapshot of the US Stock Market Today Index symbol Price Loss of profit % Switch Dow jones (0DJIA) 35496.70 -112.64 -0.32 S&P 500 (0S & P5) 4534.06 -2.13 -0.05 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 15160.32 +38.64 +0.26 Russel 2000 (ETC.) 227.16 -0.21 -0.09 MICI 50 (FFTY) 49.58 +0.18 +0.36 Last Modified: 12:02 PM ET 10/21/2021

Cumulative cases of Covid-19 around the world are approaching 243 million, with more than 4.9 million deaths, according to Worldometer. In the United States, cases topped 46 million with nearly 752,000 deaths.

Growth stocks to watch

You’re here (TSLA) grew its rapid turnover by 4% after reversing from an early decline. On Wednesday evening, he announced better-than-expected results for the third quarter, having already recorded record deliveries for the quarter and strong sales in China. It reported earnings per share of $ 1.86, up 145% from a year ago and above estimates. Sales were $ 13.76 billion, up 57% from a year ago and mostly in line with opinions.

Tesla’s stock is near a new high and has gone from a buy point of 764.55 to a cup with a handle. The electric vehicle giant is a IBD Ranking Stock.

Crocs (CROX) jumped 14% early Thursday in high volume, before halving its gain. The title regained its line 50 days earlier, but came close at noon. The resin-based shoe maker earned $ 2.47 a share in the third quarter, more than double a year ago, beating estimates by $ 1.87. Sales jumped 73% to $ 625.9 million, above views for $ 607 million. Crocs now has annual sales up 62% to 65%. However, Wall Street was forecasting growth of 67%, to $ 2.316 billion.

On the decline,Lam Research (LRCX) widened and fell more than 5% to a seven-month low, before narrowing its loss to around 3%. Stocks fell further below the 50-day and 200-day lines. Late Wednesday, the chip-based gearmaker topped analysts’ estimates for earnings for the quarter ended in September, but sales were weak. It also gave a disappointing outlook.

In IBD 50, Asana (ASNA), To affirm (AFRM) and Penske Automotive Group (PAG) gained more than 3% each. Corn TaskUs (TASK), ChampionX (CHX) and Atkore (ATKR) dropped out more than 3% each.

Innovative industrial properties (IIPR) came off a flat base and is in a buy range from the buy point of 253.71. The volume was above average, but not impressive. The line of relative strength, however, is reaching new heights.

Dow Jones Movers

IBM (IBM), down nearly 8%, was the Dow Jones’ biggest loser by far. The stock fell after Big Blue’s third-quarter sales fell below estimates. The company reported adjusted earnings of $ 2.52 per share on revenue of $ 17.6 billion. IBM stocks fell below their 50 and 200 day lines. As of Wednesday, they had closed near a point of purchase of 146.10 of a cup with handle.

Dow Inc. (DOW) fell back below its 50-day line after returning to a 3% decline. Among the other Dow Jones losers, caterpillar (CAT) and American Express (AXP) dropped nearly 2% each. American Express fell back below its buy point of 178.90.

Corn Nike (OF) and Walgreens (WBA) led the increase with gains of around 1% each.

Intelligence (INTC) edged up 0.5% ahead of its expected post-close results. Equities are on track for a seventh consecutive increase as they consolidate. Intel stock is still around 19% from a potential buy point of 68.59.

Other earnings available

Non-Dow stocks reporting quarterly results after close includeMexican Grill Chipotle (GCM) and Break (BREAK).

Chipotle’s profits are expected to increase 68% year-on-year to $ 6.32 per share on revenues of $ 1.9 billion, according to IBD data. CMG shares closed on Wednesday below their 50-day line.

Snap is testing its line 50 days ahead of Thursday’s third quarter earnings report. Mobile app operator Snapchat is expected to earn adjusted 8 cents per share on sales of $ 1.1 billion, according to Benzingaestimates.

