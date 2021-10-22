Why DiDi Global Stock rose nearly 14% on Thursday





What happened Actions of the Chinese carpooling service DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) ended today’s session up 13.9% following reports that the same Chinese regulators investigating the company since July recently suggested the company consider listing its shares in Hong Kong. So what The Wall Street Journal published the article, hinting that representatives of China’s cyberspace administration have discussed the possibility of issuing shares in Hong Kong with DiDi executives. If true, the move largely reverses the rhetoric of just three months ago, when Chinese regulators raided Didi’s offices to launch an investigation into the company, apparently in retaliation for moving forward with a US listing. of its actions in June. While the investigation was superficially tied to concerns about protecting consumers’ digital data, such regulatory investigations can lead to sweeping and difficult results under the control of one party. The potential penalty envisioned by the Chinese cyberspace administration for DiDi was at one point described as unprecedented. The scope of any sanction appears to have been reduced in the meantime. The recent DiDo Global saga is just one part of a much larger regulatory crackdown on most Chinese tech companies. Now what The reports are encouraging, to be sure. But the added benefit of registering in Hong Kong at this point is unclear. Stocks are already trading through the New York Stock Exchange, and actual demand for stocks may be reduced in the current environment. While the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange offer shared access to Hong Kong Stock Exchange quotes, the Shanghai or Shenzhen Chinese Stock Exchanges are arguably the best listing options if visibility is the concern. It is also conceivable that the Cyberspace Administration of China would direct the company to a listing in Hong Kong with the eventual intention of delisting it from the New York Stock Exchange. These are not predictions or accusations. These are just observations and possibilities. Considering the large number of unknowns at play here, however, Thursday’s big push only makes DiDi Global a harder name to grasp.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

