Leading regulators warn of climate ravages of financial system

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other financial regulators said yesterday in a highly anticipated report that global warming is an emerging threat to economic stability in the United States.

This statement makes climate change an issue they are forced to tackle.

The 133 page document, written by the Financial Stability Oversight Council, suggests that regulators will focus on identifying and measuring climate-related risks to financial stability and individual businesses and financial communities. They will focus on the protection of financially vulnerable populations.

We have identified climate change as an emerging threat to US financial stability. We need to be perfectly clear that an emerging threat is not the same as a hypothetical threat, and it would be foolish to confuse the two, Yellen, who chairs the council, said yesterday.

Not everyone agreed with her.

The president of Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Jelena McWilliams, who was appointed by former President Trump, abstained from voting on the report. McWilliams acknowledged that global warming poses a threat to society, but expressed concern that the board did not have enough time to complete the report or thoroughly assess the impact of its recommendations.

All other members, including the heads of the Federal Reserve, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, supported the claims in the document.

Through these actions, financial regulators can both promote the resilience of the financial system and help it support an orderly economy-wide transition to the goal of net zero emissions, the report says, requested by President Biden last May.

The narrow focus on climate-related risks to the financial system has raised concerns on the part of some progressives and climate advocates. They want regulators to focus not only on how global warming is threatening the financial sector, but also on how banks, insurers and fund managers are making the problem worse by pumping money into companies at high carbon intensity.

The move comes as the White House struggles to propose comprehensive climate legislation just nine days before the start of global climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland.

Financial regulators have stressed that if policymakers fail to accelerate emission reductions, it will become more difficult to identify and reduce climate-related financial threats.

If appropriate policy actions are not taken by U.S. and global policymakers, the risks of climate-related impacts on the financial system and a messy transition will increase, according to the report.

It is considerably more difficult, “he added,” to judge the extent of the risks to financial stability in a disorderly transition in which the economy and markets are forced to react to significant policy changes and unforeseen “.

Recommendations

The group of regulators presented dozens of recommendations that agencies should consider implementing in the coming years.

Among them: strengthening and sharing climate-related data, improving environmental information for businesses and finance companies, and conducting scenario analyzes to project the economic risks associated with rising temperatures.

It is also important, Yellen added, to determine whether existing guidelines and regulations need to be adjusted or whether new rules are needed to ensure that companies manage their risks.

“We can’t wait to have perfect assessments or data to act on,” Yellen said.

Two new committees reporting to the FSOC will help ensure that the work of climate-related agencies is rigorous, consistent and continuous.

The first, called the Climate-Related Financial Risks Committee, will be made up of agency staff who will lead relevant work within the agencies and foster collaboration and communication.

A second committee of external climatologists, academics, investors, industry representatives and more will advise the internal group at the staff level. Both are remarkable given that the FSOC has not established any new committees since 2011 and has never established an advisory group made up of external experts.

The emphasis on data, disclosure and scenario analysis comes as no surprise. The SEC has been working for months on developing rules that may soon require companies to disclose their climate risks and strategies. And Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said earlier this month that the central bank intends to use scenario analysis to assess climate vulnerabilities of financial institutions.

The report shed light on several details about how these efforts might unfold.

The board supported the idea that financial agencies should consider requiring companies they oversee to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions. This could include disclosure of emissions financed by banks and other financial institutions, or the carbon footprint associated with loans and investments to businesses in high carbon sectors.

Regarding scenario analysis, the report said such exercises would be useful as they involve modeling future climate scenarios to assess their potential impacts on individual institutions, markets and financial stability more broadly.

But the report did not say that regulators should consider conducting climate-related stress tests, which green groups are advocating on the grounds that stress tests impose consequences on companies engaging in risky behavior.

The FSOC distinguished the two exercises, noting that stress testing typically involves examining how certain risks may manifest over several years, while scenario analysis may consider much longer time horizons capable of assessing climate risks. longer term.

Additionally, the report notes, while scenario analysis is an informational exercise, stress testing in the United States is closely tied to regulatory requirements that in some cases force companies to change their practices.

A “missed opportunity”

The council has also made it clear that it will focus on financially vulnerable populations, including communities of color and low-income households who are disproportionately affected by global warming.

The adverse effects of climate change on financially vulnerable populations can generate long-term impacts on delinquent debts, bankruptcies, credit scores, employment, income and wealth, exacerbating existing inequalities, according to the report. .

For this reason, agencies should assess how climate-related risks manifest in underserved communities while ensuring that their actions do not disproportionately affect these same people and exacerbate existing inequalities.

The focus on vulnerable communities, embracing climate change as an emerging financial risk, and several other elements of the report are a boon to progressives, who have pushed the Treasury and FSOC board members on these issues for months.

This is not all they wanted. As the report draws near, environmentalists and supporters of financial reform argued that the report should include policy proposals to push banks, insurers and fund managers to limit their risks related to global warming, and their contributions to it. These could include stress tests and require banks to hold more liquid capital to protect themselves from potential losses from risky, carbon-rich loans and investments.

The report also focused on risk mitigation and noted that board members recognize that the need for better data and tools cannot justify inaction, as climate-related financial risks will become more acute if they are. they are not treated properly.

Yellen added that the document will by no means be the end of this work.

That’s still not enough, said Ben Cushing, who heads the Sierra Club’s fundraising campaign.

Secretary Yellens’ report sets out preliminary steps to make the financial sector more transparent and accountable for its growing climate risks, Cushing said in a statement. But it’s also a missed opportunity to recommend actions that actually reduce climate risk and limit the toxic Wall Street investments in fossil fuels that are causing the crisis. “