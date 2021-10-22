The decline in the stock market appears to be over. How could it drop another 10%.





*** SINGLE USE ONLY *** Traders during WeWork’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor in New York, United States on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Michael Nagle / Bloomberg



The stock market may have rebounded quickly after its crisis, but slowing economic growth and the Federal Reserve’s hike in interest rates could trigger a more extreme correction. The S&P 500 has risen 5.8% since October 4, when the index bottomed out after a decline that began in early September. The market had avoided a correction, technically defined as a 10% drop from a recent high. Better-than-expected earnings and retail traders rushing to buy the downside fueled the recovery. Many stocks participated in the rally, indicating that markets are bullish on the outlook for economic benefits. But a real correction could still occur, and it will come as a shock to investors. Everyone comes into the ring with a plan to buy the downside until hit by a double-digit correction, writes Barry Bannister, chief equity strategist at Stifel. Something has to be causing this correction, and one possibility could be slower economic growth. The Institute for Supply Chain Management’s Purchasing Managers Index, a broad measure of economic activity, grew at its fastest pace in decades, nearly 50% year-on-year at the start of 2021. This growth has recently slowed to less than 25%. Stifels forecast shows it could actually decline year over year by December. The movements of the S&P 500 are closely correlated with those of the Purchasing Managers Index, and Stifels’ analysis shows that the index would fall below 4000 in this scenario. This could represent a drop of more than 13% from the current level of the indices. As economic growth slows, the Federal Reserve may still need to raise interest rates to contain inflation, a dynamic that could easily cause a correction. High inflation has persisted recently as businesses struggle to source supplies to meet demand. Inflation aside, the Fed might want to raise rates to avoid a market bubble, Bannister says. The S&P 500 has more than doubled from its bear market low, which it hit at the worst of the pandemic in March 2020. A rate hike could soon cause the S&P 500 to drop more than 13%, according to Stifels analysis. The Fed knows it is in its best interests to continue to tighten policy to avoid a bubble, writes Bannister. Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]

