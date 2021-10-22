Intel shares fall sharply as new CEO exposes cost of his comeback plan

Nobody said it was easy. Or not expensive.

New Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger surprised Wall Street on Thursday by exposing the financial cost of its four-year turnaround plan to the company, warning of billions of dollars in additional spending and falling profit margins over the next few years.

While Gelsinger promised a big return on investment, with sales growing in double digits, investment analysts were skeptical. Shares fell nearly 9%, and in a conference call Thursday afternoon the CEO found himself defending his strategy over and over again.

We are positioning the company for long-term growth, Gelsinger insisted. It is quite clear to us that we need to invest in our future now to accelerate ahead of the rest of the industry.

A longtime Intel executive, Gelsinger returned to the company last winter after leading software maker VMware for a decade.

Intel had been plagued by a series of technical failures during its years of absence. Gelsinger’s solution is to reestablish the company as the industry leader it experienced in the ’80s and’ 90s, committing tens of billions of dollars to new factories and renewing investments in the basic Intel engineering. He also plans to make Intel a subcontractor, making chips for other companies at Intel’s own factories.

Wall Street has been skeptical and has asked for details of Intel’s spending plans since Gelsinger announced its comeback strategy in March. But analysts weren’t expecting those numbers on Thursday. The company had planned to describe them at an investor day in November.

Intel said it had increased its disclosure plans because CFO George Davis on Thursday announced he would retire next year. The company has therefore postponed its investor day until February, when it plans to have chosen a new CFO.

Intel has said it will spend $ 25-28 billion next year on its factories, up from around $ 19 billion in 2021. And the company said it expects spending growth to grow again in the years to come. coming as it builds two new plants in Arizona, a new plant elsewhere. in the United States, and another somewhere in Europe.

(Intel doesn’t plan any new factories in Oregon in the near future, but Gelsinger says it will build more eventually to support new generations of manufacturing technology.)

Gross margins, around 57% this year, will drop below 53% over the next two or three years before rebounding.

In return, Intel promised annual sales growth of 10-12% over the next four years, compared to flat sales in 2021. In fact, Intel only posted double-digit percentage sales growth. ‘only once in the past decade.

Pressed on his forecast, Gelsinger noted that demand for semiconductors is currently huge, more than Intel or other chipmakers can meet. And he said that by improving its technology, Intel can charge more for its chips, and by increasing its manufacturing capacity, it can meet market demand.

We have been sorely lacking in capacity for several years, Gelsinger said. Capacity is fate.

Investors, already skeptical, Gelsinger can succeed in the recovery, whitewashed at the price of Thursday. Shares fell $ 4.81 after-hours to $ 51.19.

The uninteresting third quarter results announced Thursday afternoon and a mixed outlook for the last three months of the year also weighed on the title.

Intel said its sales were $ 19.2 billion. That’s up 4.7% from the previous year and roughly in line with the company’s forecast. Intel said it expects sales to be around the same level in the last quarter.

Profits totaled $ 6.8 billion, or $ 1.67 per share. That compares to earnings of $ 4.3 billion, $ 1.02 per share, in the third quarter of 2020.

But Intel said sales of its PC group, which had grown rapidly during the pandemic, fell 2% in the last quarter. Sales to data centers rose 10%, but hampered by supply issues and new regulations on the gaming industry in China, which have reduced demand there.

Intel is Oregon’s largest corporate employer, with 21,000 people working on its Washington County campuses. He’s hiring hundreds more to staff a $ 3 billion Hillsboro plant expansion slated to open early next year.

As Intel faces a few years of pressure, Gelsinger said Thursday, he insisted the short-term pain will pay big dividends down the road for Intel’s customers and shareholders.

That’s why I came back to the business, he said. Choose to invest.

– Mike Rogoway | [email protected] | Twitter: @rogoway | 503-294-7699