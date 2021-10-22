Business
Intel shares fall sharply as new CEO exposes cost of his comeback plan
Nobody said it was easy. Or not expensive.
New Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger surprised Wall Street on Thursday by exposing the financial cost of its four-year turnaround plan to the company, warning of billions of dollars in additional spending and falling profit margins over the next few years.
While Gelsinger promised a big return on investment, with sales growing in double digits, investment analysts were skeptical. Shares fell nearly 9%, and in a conference call Thursday afternoon the CEO found himself defending his strategy over and over again.
We are positioning the company for long-term growth, Gelsinger insisted. It is quite clear to us that we need to invest in our future now to accelerate ahead of the rest of the industry.
A longtime Intel executive, Gelsinger returned to the company last winter after leading software maker VMware for a decade.
Intel had been plagued by a series of technical failures during its years of absence. Gelsinger’s solution is to reestablish the company as the industry leader it experienced in the ’80s and’ 90s, committing tens of billions of dollars to new factories and renewing investments in the basic Intel engineering. He also plans to make Intel a subcontractor, making chips for other companies at Intel’s own factories.
Wall Street has been skeptical and has asked for details of Intel’s spending plans since Gelsinger announced its comeback strategy in March. But analysts weren’t expecting those numbers on Thursday. The company had planned to describe them at an investor day in November.
Intel said it had increased its disclosure plans because CFO George Davis on Thursday announced he would retire next year. The company has therefore postponed its investor day until February, when it plans to have chosen a new CFO.
Intel has said it will spend $ 25-28 billion next year on its factories, up from around $ 19 billion in 2021. And the company said it expects spending growth to grow again in the years to come. coming as it builds two new plants in Arizona, a new plant elsewhere. in the United States, and another somewhere in Europe.
(Intel doesn’t plan any new factories in Oregon in the near future, but Gelsinger says it will build more eventually to support new generations of manufacturing technology.)
Gross margins, around 57% this year, will drop below 53% over the next two or three years before rebounding.
In return, Intel promised annual sales growth of 10-12% over the next four years, compared to flat sales in 2021. In fact, Intel only posted double-digit percentage sales growth. ‘only once in the past decade.
Pressed on his forecast, Gelsinger noted that demand for semiconductors is currently huge, more than Intel or other chipmakers can meet. And he said that by improving its technology, Intel can charge more for its chips, and by increasing its manufacturing capacity, it can meet market demand.
We have been sorely lacking in capacity for several years, Gelsinger said. Capacity is fate.
Investors, already skeptical, Gelsinger can succeed in the recovery, whitewashed at the price of Thursday. Shares fell $ 4.81 after-hours to $ 51.19.
The uninteresting third quarter results announced Thursday afternoon and a mixed outlook for the last three months of the year also weighed on the title.
Intel said its sales were $ 19.2 billion. That’s up 4.7% from the previous year and roughly in line with the company’s forecast. Intel said it expects sales to be around the same level in the last quarter.
Profits totaled $ 6.8 billion, or $ 1.67 per share. That compares to earnings of $ 4.3 billion, $ 1.02 per share, in the third quarter of 2020.
But Intel said sales of its PC group, which had grown rapidly during the pandemic, fell 2% in the last quarter. Sales to data centers rose 10%, but hampered by supply issues and new regulations on the gaming industry in China, which have reduced demand there.
Intel is Oregon’s largest corporate employer, with 21,000 people working on its Washington County campuses. He’s hiring hundreds more to staff a $ 3 billion Hillsboro plant expansion slated to open early next year.
As Intel faces a few years of pressure, Gelsinger said Thursday, he insisted the short-term pain will pay big dividends down the road for Intel’s customers and shareholders.
That’s why I came back to the business, he said. Choose to invest.
– Mike Rogoway | [email protected] | Twitter: @rogoway | 503-294-7699
Sources
2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/silicon-forest/2021/10/intel-shares-fall-sharply-as-new-ceo-lays-out-the-cost-of-his-comeback-plan.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]