Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday 22 October
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Equity Futures Mixed After Record S&P 500 Close
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, October 20, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
US equity futures were mixed on Friday, with tech stocks under pressure and the 10-year Treasury yield trading at May highs above 1.69%, before pulling back a bit. The S&P 500 closed on Thursday at a record high and extended its streak of winning sessions to seven. The Nasdaq, which also rose, was around 1% from its record close on September 7. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower for the first time in three sessions. However, the 30-stock average remained just short of its record close in mid-August. All three benchmarks were tracking strong weekly gains.
- Dow Honeywell stock initially fell more than 3% in Friday’s pre-market after posting lower than expected third-quarter earnings. But stocks matched most of those losses.
- American Express, another Dow stock, rose 1.5% in pre-market after beating estimates with quarterly earnings and revenue.
2. Intel Stocks Crash Due to Lack of Revenue, Outlook Warning
The Intel logo is pictured during the preparations for the CeBit computer show.
Fabien Bimmer | Reuters
Dow stocks Intel lost 10% in pre-market on Friday, the morning after the company reported lower-than-expected third-quarter revenue. The chipmaker also blamed the industry-wide component shortage for the 2% contraction in its PC chip business. Intel has warned that its gross margin and free cash flow will decline to a lower level over the next 2-3 years as it invests in research and development and builds new chip factories.
3. Snap stocks plunge after online ads slow down
The Snapchat app on a smartphone displayed in Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands, United States on Friday, January 29, 2021.
Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Social media stocks plunged into pre-market, dragged down by Snap’s 20% drop on a quarterly shortfall after its advertising business was disrupted by privacy changes Apple introduced earlier this year. Snap also warned Thursday night that global supply chain disruptions and labor shortages were reducing “short-term appetite to generate additional customer demand through advertising.” Shares of Facebook and Twitter fell 3% and 4% respectively, as investors worried about online advertising activity.
4. Pfizer publishes trial data for children; CDC approves more boosters
Pfizer said on Friday morning that child-sized doses of its Covid vaccine are almost 91% safe and effective in preventing infections in elementary school children. Injections for children ages 5 to 11 could start early next month. The FDA is expected to release its initial review of the company’s safety and efficacy data later Friday. Next week, agency advisers will publicly debate the evidence.
The CDC authorized booster injections of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday evening. Moderna was approved for the elderly and at-risk adults six months after their second injection. This is in line with Pfizer’s recall authorization last month. The CDC has approved a J&J booster for all people 18 and older who received the first injection at least two months ago. The agency also gave people the freedom to mix and match any of these three vaccines approved for use in the United States.
5. Biden says corporate tax hikes unlikely in spending bill
U.S. President Joe Biden (right) greets attendees during a CNN town hall commercial at the Baltimore Center Stage in Baltimore, Md. On October 21, 2021.
Nicolas Kamm | AFP | Getty Images
President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was set to strike a deal to pass important infrastructure and social spending measures, with only a handful of issues still up for debate, after weeks of party feuds between fellow Democrats. Biden also said corporate tax rates likely wouldn’t be raised in a spending bill. Instead, he said a separate corporate minimum tax proposal could fund social programs. Negotiations are now focused on four or five issues, Biden said, declining to give further details.
The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/22/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-friday-oct-22.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
