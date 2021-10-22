Business
Biden talks about clean electricity plan and high gas prices
President Biden said yesterday that he expects gas prices to stay high until next year and there is little he can do about it.
In a CNN town hall, Biden insisted the cost of gasoline was largely out of his control, noting that much of the price was controlled by OPEC, which had cut production during the pandemic. .
I guess, well start to see gas prices drop over the next year, 2022, Biden said. I don’t see anything happening in the meantime that will drastically reduce gas prices.
Biden also wouldn’t say that the centerpiece of the Clean Electricity Performance Program (CEPP) has been officially removed from the Democrats’ budget reconciliation package, although Sen. Joe Manchin (DW.Va.) is against it. CEPP would reward utilities for the use of clean energy.
High prices at the pump have plagued the administration for months, made worse by rising prices for household items and bottlenecks in the supply chain.
OPEC and allied oil-producing countries, including Russia, have rejected the administration’s calls to increase oil production, choosing instead to gradually restore production that was slowed during the pandemic.
Biden said there were a lot of people from the Middle East who wanted to talk to me. But he added, I’m not sure I’ll talk to them, but it’s about gas production.
The roots of the problem can be traced back to the onset of the pandemic and recession in 2020. Oil and gas prices then fell so quickly that many producers, especially in the United States, simply stopped drilling. Biden noted that prices are now around $ 3.30 per gallon, noting they had fallen below $ 1 per gallon.
Natural gas prices are also on the rise, but Biden said homeowners can take advantage of the federal home energy assistance program for low-income people.
This declined significantly, he said, noting that new money was added to the program in March when prices started to climb.
And Biden argued that the ultimate answer, over the next three or four years, is to invest in renewables.
He noted that the three major automakers and unions are adopting electric vehicles.
Were going to see a dramatic drop in what’s going to happen in terms of gas prices over the next two or three years, he said. Even though we couldn’t break the monopoly.
Biden said he had no short-term answer to the high costs, dismissing the two levers he said he could use.
Tapping into the strategic reserve of oil would reduce the price of gas by only about 18 cents per gallon. It will always be more than $ 3, he said.
And he said he refused to raise the gasoline tax, saying he was committed not to raising taxes for people earning less than $ 400,000.
It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be tough, whether you can bring it down depends a bit on Saudi Arabia and a few other things coming up, he said.
Post-CEPP regimes
Biden also expressed confidence that Congress will implement its spending plans that include efforts to tackle climate change, telling CNN, I think I’ll get a deal.
He insisted that the CEPP has yet to be officially withdrawn from the talks, given that they haven’t actually put anything on paper. Manchin, however, has effectively ruled out the CEPP, which would have made up a large chunk of the bill emission cuts, and Democrats are debating a broad menu of options to replace it (Daily E&E, 21st of October).
Biden said he would support the reallocation of the $ 150 billion that would have gone to CEPP to other climate arrangements. Manchin is already poised to support around $ 320 billion in clean energy tax incentive expansions, he said.
I said to Joe, ‘Look, if we don’t do it in terms of the power grid, what we’re going to do is give me that $ 150 billion, I’m going to add it so we can do more. things that allow me to do things that don’t directly affect the power grid in the way that there is a penalty, ”Biden said.
On Manchin opposition to CEPP, Biden said the West Virginia senators’ argument is that we still have coal in my state, you are going to eliminate it eventually, we know it is going to go away, we know that it’s going to disappear, but don’t ‘I’m not going too fast that my people have nothing to do.
Manchin is open to what I convince him that I can use [the $150 billion] to increase environmental progress without it being that particular deal, Biden said.
Like Biden, Democrats on Capitol Hill generally recognize the reality that they won’t have any sort of safety net to force utilities and industrial emitters to cut carbon emissions and match the carrot the series would provide. tax incentives and spending policies.
The CEPP, as drafted in the House, provided for both payments to utilities that deploy more clean energy and a system of fines for those who do not. With that out of the picture, they have a few options, including a block grant program for states to cut emissions or more money for the Department of Energy’s loan programs, but few conclusions.
We have too thin a majority, Progressive Congressional Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) Told reporters yesterday. We need 50 senators, and, you know, Senator Manchin has a lot to say on that because he is the chairman of the Energy Committee.
Journalist Nick Sobczyk contributed.
