Business
Stock futures near record highs as investors look to profit
Shares traded mixed on Friday morning as investors received another batch of results and more data on the pace of the economic recovery.
The S&P 500 rose after the market opened, setting a new intraday high. The Dow Jones also gained, while the Nasdaq fell behind after some weaker-than-expected tech earnings.
Break (BREAK) Shares sank after missing third-quarter revenue and offered weak guidance for the current quarter, with Apple’s iOS privacy updates rattling the social media platform’s advertising business. The failure also catalyzed a decline in shares of peer social media companies, including Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOGL).
Intel shares (INTC) also fell after the company said margins would be under pressure for the next three years, in part reflecting challenges from global material shortages. And Chipotle (GCM) Shares have fluctuated between small gains and losses despite posting better-than-expected quarterly same store sales, although the company reported widespread staff shortages.
Despite some of the more recent mixed earnings results, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones have hovered a striking distance from their all-time highs, boosted by a series of earlier estimates surpassing quarterly corporate earnings and economic data. Both helped allay concerns about a decelerating growth environment after an increase in reopening activity earlier this year.
New data on Thursday showed weekly jobless claims improved to its lowest level since March 2020 last week, declining more than expected as layoffs, layoffs and other involuntary terminations slowed further in the labor market. And sales of existing homes posted their biggest jump since September 2020 last month, showing continued robust housing demand even as inventories have remained tight and prices have skyrocketed.
And based on quarterly results to date, many companies have shown that they are successful in increasing profits even in the face of rising input and labor costs and supply chain challenges. .
Let’s not forget that we are coming out of very high margins, so there is room for a little squeeze. What we saw in the first results releases, which is perhaps the reason why the stock markets have reached new highs, is that operating leverage within companies is currently so important, Gibson Smith, founder of Smith Capital Investors, told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. “Think of revenue growth in the arena of 18%, or you see bottom line growth in the 50, 60, 70% range. These are all good things for US companies, and I think it will actually be the fuel to kick the stock prices higher.
Investors are hoping for further confirmation of the strong trends seen so far in corporate earnings next week, with a more robust set of third quarter results expected to be released. Components of the heavily weighted stock index, from Apple to Amazon and Facebook, are expected to release quarterly results throughout next week.
11:13 a.m. ET: US service sector activity grows faster than expected in October, while manufacturing activity decelerates slightly
US service sector activity picked up more than expected in early October, as persistent supply chain constraints weighed on goods-producing industries, according to new data from IHS Markit on Friday.
The IHS Markit U.S. Service Purchasing Managers Index hit 58.2 in the October preliminary print, beating consensus estimates for a reading of 55.2, according to Bloomberg data. The PMI index stood at 54.9 in September, and the latest October release reflected the strongest growth in three months. Readings above the neutral level of 50.0 indicate expansion in a sector.
“The engine of growth in October was the fastest rise in new job inflows since July, which was generally attributed to stronger demand conditions as concerns over COVID-19 eased over the month. “IHS Markit said in its statement. At the same time, service providers have experienced increased capacity pressures amid reports that companies are struggling to keep up with sales growth due to labor issues and supplier delays. “
However, the manufacturing sector posted a larger-than-expected decline in its PMI compared to September, largely reflecting the impact of rising input and material costs and labor shortages. The US manufacturing PMI slipped to 59.2 in early October from 60.7 in September, marking a third consecutive monthly decline. Consensus economists were looking for a reading of 60.5 in October.
“The slower improvement in conditions reflects weaker production expansion and moderation in order book growth in October,” IHS Markit said in its statement. “Factory production has increased only modestly, with the slowest rate of increase since July 2020, as production continues to be hampered by supply chain issues and shortages. October saw a record lengthening of supplier delivery times. Supply issues and sustained sales growth have prompted companies to continue increasing their purchasing activity and inventory. ”
9:32 am ET: Stocks mostly open lower amid mixed earnings
Stocks were mixed as markets opened on Friday, but continued to advance towards weekly gains after a record rise earlier this week.
The Dow Jones traded only 22 points higher, or less than 0.1%, shortly after the opening bell. Both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell as tech stocks slumped in the wake of both Snap and Intel earnings losses. US crude oil prices rose more than 1% to cross the $ 83 per barrel mark, while the 10-year Treasury yield hovered around 1.67%.
Friday at 7:21 am ET: Stock futures trading is mixed, Nasdaq under pressure
Here’s where the markets were trading before the opening bell:
S&P 500 Futures Contracts (ES = F): +4.75 points (+ 0.1%), at 4,546.5
Dow Futures (YM = F): +59 points (+ 0.17%), at 35,539.00
Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): -25.75 points (-0.17%) to 15,453.00
Raw (CL = F): + $ 0.54 (+ 0.65%) to $ 83.04 per barrel
Gold (CG = F): + $ 11.50 (+ 0.65%) to $ 1,793.40 per ounce
10-year cash flow (^ TNX): unchanged, yielding 1.674%
6:07 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures are down
Here’s where the markets were trading on Thursday night:
S&P 500 Futures Contracts (ES = F): -13.25 points (-0.29%), to 4,528.50
Dow Futures (YM = F): -31 points (-0.09%), to 35,449.00
Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): -93.75 points (-0.61%) to 15,385.00
