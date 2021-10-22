Sara Blakely is a billionaire (again) after selling a majority of Spanx to Blackstone





Spanx founder Sara Blakely is once again a billionaire, Forbes estimates, following an agreement to sell the majority of his shapewear business. After her net worth fell below $ 1 billion in 2020, a deal with Blackstone announced on Wednesday made Spanx founder Sara Blakely once again a billionaire. Jamel Toppin / The Forbes Collection

< position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> Private equity giant Blackstone said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy a controlling stake in the shapewear pioneer, in a deal that values ​​the company at $ 1.2 billion. Blakely will retain a significant stake in the company it started, according to black stone. The investment propels his net worth above the $ 1 billion threshold after a rocky pandemic retail landscape and increased competition hampered Spanx’s growth and resulted in Blakelys’ $ 1 billion fortune to about $ 750 million in June. People have been asking me for 20 years, when will you sell Spanx? And for 20 years, I’d say I’ll just find out. Well, that day is today, Blakely, who will become executive chairman of Spanxs, wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. Blakely praised the all-female team she worked with at Blackstone and explained her new role: I will remain a significant shareholder and continue to help the company realize its greatest potential, as well as keep going. to realize my greatest passion. The companies do not share the size of the stake Blakely will retain in the shapewear business it founded 21 years ago, which could reach 49% given Blackstone’s controlling stake. Blakely, 50, has held Spanx closely over the years, refusing to accept outside funding until now. But after factoring in Wednesday’s deal and Blakely’s other assets, including a small NBAs Atlanta Hawks stake and nearly $ 40 million in real estateForbes estimates his net worth at $ 1.2 billion as a result of the deal. A spokesperson for Spanx did not respond to multiple requests for comment. In a story that has now been told over and over again, Spanx became Blakely’s way of dealing with an irritating problem. Unable to find proper underwear to wear under cream colored pants for a party, Blakely cut the feet off her control panties and wore them underneath… but they wrapped around her all night. I remember thinking, I have to figure out how to do this. I had never worked in fashion or retail. I just needed an underwear that didn’t exist, said Blakely one day Forbes. < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/> Blakely on the cover of Forbes in 2012. Ben baker / redux

Blakely used $ 5,000 in savings, mostly from her work as a home fax salesperson in Florida, to launch her brand in 2000. Twelve years later, her hosiery business was making profit margins of 20% on nearly $ 250 million in annual revenue. sales, and Wall Street analysts have valued Spanx at $ 1 billion. At 41, Blakely became the youngest self-made woman to join Forbes List of the world’s billionaires in 2012, which earned it a spot on the cover. Spanx was once synonymous with the shapewear category, but the competition has started to intensify in recent years. In 2018, Shapermint introduced the Empetua and Trukind brands, and in two years the company achieved $ 150 million in sales in 2020 and a 20% share of the U.S. fitness market. Honeylove, a favorite influencer who raised seed money from Y Combinator and other venture capitalists, also entered the scene in 2018. And in 2019, shapewear brand Kim Kardashian Wests Skims took to the streets. track. Spanx’s biggest rival to date, Skims recently landed a deal with the U.S. Olympic team and is worth around $ 1.6 billion following a $ 154 million Series A funding round in April. led by Joshua Kushners venture capital firm Thrive Capital. (Kardashian West, which along with its business partner owns a controlling stake in Skims, is worth around $ 1.2 billion, Forbes estimates.) The shortage of galas and weddings during the pandemic has also reduced the need for ruthless evening wear and, as a result, the fitness wear often worn underneath. Sales of shapewear fell 24% year-on-year in July 2020, according to market research firm NPD Group. Last summer, Forbes reduced its estimated valuation of Spanx to $ 540 million, from $ 1 billion in 2012. The company’s annual revenues hovered between $ 300 million and $ 400 million in June, according to The New York Times, barely above its sales nearly a decade ago. Blackstone is clearly betting that demand for Spanxs products, which now include everything from faux leather leggings to sports bras, will increase.

