London Stock Exchange shares dip after fourth quarter growth warning
London Stock Exchange profits climb more than 7% but stocks fall on weaker year-end warning
- LSE recorded growth across all business divisions in the third quarter
- He continued to make good progress on the integration of Refinitiv
- But fourth quarter revenue isn’t expected to grow so quickly due to supply issues
London Stock Exchange shares are down 3.5% today after the stock market warned investors it expected growth to be weaker in the last quarter of 2021.
But LSE saw strong growth for the third quarter of the year, posting a 7.6% increase in revenue and a 7.3% increase in gross profit to just under $ 1.6 billion.
It expects total revenue to grow between 4% and 5% for 2021, but LSE said fourth-quarter revenue is not expected to grow as quickly as the previous quarter, adding that supply chain pressures could have an impact [the] schedule for some technology spending this year.
Revenue expected to be affected in Q4 due to supply chain issues
The exchange saw growth across its divisions in the third quarter and was driven by the acquisition and integration of data company Refinitiv, which it bought earlier this year.
LSE said it has continued to make good progress in integrating Refinitiv and is comfortably on track for a full year cost synergy of € 125 million.
Its data and analytics business saw revenue increase 6%, driven by subscriptions, while capital markets revenue grew 17.2% thanks in part to strong sales from its Tradeweb division.
Post-trade revenue increased 11.5 percent due to increased clearing activity from new and existing clients.
LSE CEO David Schwimmer said: The group is well positioned as we make targeted investments in product and technology improvements to help us meet the needs of our customers and capitalize on the growth trends driving the change in our industry.
LSE shares are down 3.5% to 7,804p this morning, bringing total losses for the year to 15.6%.
Hargreaves Lansdown Select fund manager Steve Clayton said the successful integration of Refinitiv is essential for LSE investors, adding that today’s results are generally encouraging.
He added: News that capital investment rates could be affected by supply shortages shows that no one is immune from post-pandemic disruption, but should not be holding back short-term income. .
The group told the market to expect weaker growth for the fourth quarter, reflecting a difficult year-over-year comparison, but with cost synergies to come, we expect the market to pick up. this in stride.
When interest rates finally start to rise, the LSE should benefit.
