What the stock market taught us this week

Our benchmarks this week shed blood as bears appeared to establish their grip. The valuations of several stocks are skyrocketing, although fundamentals appear to be lagging behind. Interestingly, FIIs and DIIs reduced their holdings in the majority of companies which corrected sharply during the week despite no negative news.

This is consistent with the final phase of Dow Theory, in which institutional investors (seen as smart money) gradually make profits during a steep rally, while retail investors absorb those volumes and hold the rally. . The conclusions of Dow’s theory appear to be applicable as retail investors have been accumulating stocks rapidly over the past two months.

This bull market started when the markets fell to low valuations due to fears of the pandemic. Institutional investors started buying stocks after the announcement of stimulus packages across the world, surging liquidity, a gradual opening of the economy and improving trade sentiment. With such a rapid return in stock prices, enthusiastic retail investors entered the market.

FOMO spread like fire and a record number of new investors joined the frenzy. In such situations, retail investors are likely to buy stocks that absorb any potential decline in the market, without looking at fundamentals. As seen in the past, when valuations deviate from underlying fundamentals, hopes and expectations propel markets higher into the perilous zone of greed. This is usually followed by a withdrawal of the smart money, resulting in a sell or correction. Only time will tell if we will see any massive sell off in the future, but the events of this week indicate that investors need to remain extremely cautious.

Event of the week

Whipsaw’s fluctuations appear to be the new normal for the markets, after a flurry of companies announced their quarterly figures this week. Several companies have experienced a sharp drop in their stock prices despite the publication of good figures. While such contradictory moves may seem confusing, they are not unfathomable. This could be attributed to the fact that investors seem to place more emphasis on results exceeding or struggling to meet expectations rather than looking at a broader perspective. As a result, even slight variations in actual results from their estimates cause panic reactions. Investors are advised to consider the long-term potential value of companies rather than comparing performance to various estimates.

Technical perspectives

Nifty closed on a negative note after a volatile week and is still trading in overbought areas. Other emerging market indices are also finding resistance at current levels and a further correction in the index cannot therefore be ruled out. The benchmark is enjoying strong support at the 18050 levels. Any break below this support level can trigger bearish sentiment in the markets. Until the index makes a decisive directional move, we suggest traders maintain a cautious outlook and do not venture into aggressive trades.

The expectations of the week

The market may struggle to hold up next week and should stay within a range. After breaking the 40,000 mark for the first time this week, Bank Nifty is expected to be in the limelight next week as various banks report their results. In view of improving economic activity, improving collection efficiency and stabilizing asset quality, favorable earnings prospects can be expected from this industry. Additionally, with the monthly deadline coming next week, market volatility could persist. Nifty closed the week at 18,114.90, down 1.22%.

Yesha Shah is Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities

