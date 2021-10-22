Business
Stock market live: tech hit with instant warning, S&P seeks new record
US stocks traded mixed on Friday, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 hitting new highs and offsetting a pullback in tech stocks linked to an ad spend warning from social media group Snap, as well as another hike Treasury bond yields.
However, global stocks are on track for their third weekly advance, following last night’s record close for the S&P 500 – 33 days after its last peak in early September – a series of stronger third-quarter earnings reports than forecast and the lowest level of weekly jobless claims in nineteen months.
Reports of a surprise payment of $ 83.5 million in coupons by indebted real estate group China Evergrande, just days before a possible default, added to the positive tone of the session, although investors were largely turning their attention. to the list of loaded results for next week – highlighted by updates from Apple (AAPL) – Get the Apple Inc. (AAPL) report, Microsoft (MSFT) – Get the report from Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Facebook (FB) – Get the Class A report from Facebook, Inc. Amazon (AMZN) – Get the Amazon.com, Inc. report and google (GOOGL) – Get the Class A report from Alphabet Inc. for a broader market orientation.
Snap’s (BREAK) – Get the Class A report from Snap, Inc. Warning in the advertising market, linked to supply chain bottlenecks and commodity shortages that would squeeze marketing budgets, has hit the tech industry hard, with big names like Facebook (FB) – Get the Class A report from Facebook, Inc., Twitter (TWTR) – Get the Twitter, Inc. and Alphabet, down sharply at the start of the session.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 90 points in the first half hour of trading while the S&P 500 rose 0.5 more points to a new all-time high ahead of the Federal Reserve Chairman’s appearance Jerome Powell at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, lost 65 points, in part thanks to the Snap warning and another rise in benchmark 10-year Treasury yields, which were trading at 1.705% on foreign markets before falling to 1.653%.
Snap shares plunged 23%, the highest on record, after forecasting weaker-than-expected holiday sales and warning that supply chain disruptions would affect ad spending in the social media industry over the course of months to come.
Facebook fell in sympathy, dropping 3.55% to $ 329.75 each while Twitter (TWTR) – Get the Twitter, Inc. the shares were marked down 2.82% to $ 63.54 each. Google’s parent company Alphabet fell 1.9%.
You’re here (TSLA) – Get the Tesla Inc report The shares have hit a new all-time high and now have a valuation of $ 1,000 billion in sight, as investors continue to reward the clean-energy automaker’s record earnings in the third quarter.
Intel Corp. (INTC) – Get the Intel Corporation (INTC) report shares fell 10.6% after the group reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales and said profit margins would shrink as it ramps up manufacturing of tech chips.
Honeywell International (SHE) – Get the Honeywell International Inc. (HON) report posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales on Friday, and lowered his income outlook for the entire year, citing “the lingering effects of the macro-contested environment,” with stocks down 1.8% in late-morning trading.
Mattel (CARPET) – Get the Mattel, Inc. report Shares rose 2.6%, however, after the toy maker raised its sales forecast for 2021, saying higher prices resulting from ongoing supply disruptions do not deter consumers from spending on gifts. Barbie, Hot Wheels and Star Wars branded holiday bags.
In other markets, oil prices rose again on Friday, establishing the 8th consecutive week of gains, as OPEC production cuts and China’s energy crisis continue to boost global demand for crude.
The gains took gasoline prices in the United States to $ 3.36 per gallon, the highest since 2014, and drew comments from President Joe Biden at an event hosted by CNN Town Hall in Baltimore, Maryland last night in which he warned that while they are likely to fall in 2022 he has seen “nothing that will happen in the meantime that will drastically reduce gas prices.”
WTI futures for December delivery fell 46 cents during the session to $ 832.96 each, while contracts from Brent for the same month, the global benchmark, rose 49 cents to 85.510 $ per barrel.
