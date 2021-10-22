Stocks are on the rise as major indices point to weekly gains





Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street on Friday and are on track for their third straight week of gains. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1% at 10:21 a.m. Eastern time. The benchmark index hit a record high the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138 points, or 0.4%, to 35,743 and sits just above the record set on August 16. The Nasdaq fell 0.3%. Each major index is on track for a third consecutive weekly gain, despite the turmoil in the broader market. Investors have focused on the latest round of corporate earnings over the past two weeks and mostly strong results have helped stocks climb. Banks and tech stocks led the gains. Bank of America rose 1.2%. and Nvidia grew 1.8%. Bond yields were relatively stable. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.66% from 1.67%. American Express jumped 4.7% after posting strong third quarter financial results. The company noted an increase in consumer spending and travel. Hot Wheels and Barbie maker Mattel rose 1.4% after also reporting strong earnings and revenue. While investors rewarded companies with strong financial results, they also punished those who disappointed. Chipmaker Intel fell 10.4% after reporting disappointing earnings. Snapchat’s parent company Snap fell 22.7% after reporting low revenues and revealing its ad sales hit by a privacy crackdown on Apple iPhones earlier this year . The news weighed on several other social media companies. Facebook fell 5.2% and Twitter 3.2%. The company that plans to turn US President Donald Trump’s new media venture into a publicly traded company has soared for the second day in a row. Digital World Acquisition nearly tripled in the first minute of trading, climbing 189.9% to $ 131.90 before being temporarily halted, then reduced to a gain of 117.6%. It more than quadrupled the day before, from $ 9.96 to $ 45.50, after announcing its merger with Trump Media & Technology Group, which aims to challenge Facebook, Twitter and even Disney’s streaming video service. Experts are divided on the company’s prospects, but some investors are betting on its popularity. This is despite the fact that the announcement of the deal is unusual in the few details it offers investors. Asian markets have been mixed. Chinese state media said on Friday that China Evergrande Group had made an overdue bond payment. The real estate developer’s struggle to reduce its 2,000 billion yuan ($ 310 billion) debt to comply with stricter official borrowing restrictions has raised fears that a default could trigger a financial crisis. European markets were higher.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/business/global-shares-mostly-higher-after-s-p-500-hits-new-record-1.5633839 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos