Trump-linked PSPC shares soar more than 460% thanks to social media deal

The New York Stock Exchange-listed shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. – the special-purpose acquisition company that announced its merger with former President Donald Trump’s new social media company Wednesday night – climbed more than 460% on Thursday.

DWAC’s stock price started Thursday at $ 12.73 per share and rose to $ 58, up more than 460%, as of 1:45 p.m. ET.

The company’s shares were halted for volatility at noon, rising over 134%, and again around 1pm.

Trading in the stock was halted again at 1:49 p.m. at $ 50.17 per share as it quickly lost gains, but still ended the day up 383% to $ 49.08 per share.

The surge appeared to be due to amateur traders as the Reddit crowd that sparked GameStop’s stock frenzy earlier this year seemingly crowded.

DWAC was the most traded stock on Fidelity’s platform, with more than 30,000 buy orders earlier in the day, topping sell orders by three-to-one.

The stock saw more than three times the buying interest on Thursday than Tesla, the second most bought stock on Fidelity, and more than six times the demand for the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF.

DWAC was also the most mentioned company on the popular amateur chat room Stocktwits, and it was mentioned extensively on the Reddits WallStreetBets forum, even rivaling GameStop and AMC in the past 12 hours for the most mentions.

Trump’s newly formed Trump Media & Technology Group on Wednesday evening announced plans to merge with DWAC and take its place in government markets.

Former President Donald Trump announced on October 20, 2021 his intention to launch his own social networking platform called “TRUTH Social”. AFP via Getty Images

TMTG has announced the launch of a new social network, dubbed TRUTH Social, which is expected to launch in beta for guests next month and will go live nationwide in the first three months of 2022.

Its mission is to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and to fight the big tech companies in Silicon Valley, which have used their one-sided power to silence opposing voices in America, ”he said.

DWAC is a SPAC, or a so-called blank check company, an increasingly popular financial arrangement in which a company goes public to raise funds from investors and then buys a private company, allowing it to take the place of the SPAC in the public markets.

The merger agreement would value TMTG at an initial enterprise value of $ 875 million, with a potential earn-out of $ 825 million in additional shares (at their assigned valuation) for a cumulative valuation of up to $ 1.7 billion depending on the performance of the stock. price after business combination, according to Wednesday’s press release.

Trump Media & Technology Groups’ growth plans will initially be funded by DWACs in trust of $ 293 million (assuming there are no buyouts), the statement said.

Trump Media & Technology Group has announced plans to merge with DWAC and take its place in public markets. AFP via Getty Images

TMTG has not yet appointed any officers or employees.

Patrick Orlando, CEO of DWAC, hailed TMTG as “one of the most promising business combination partners to achieve this goal.

Given the total addressable market and President Trump’s large following, we believe the TMTG opportunity has the potential to create significant shareholder value, he added.

Orlando is a former employee of investment banks, including Deutsche Bank, where he specialized in emerging market fixed income derivatives.

He is currently associated with at least three other SAVS: Yunhong International, Benessere Capital Acquisition and Maquia Capital Acquisition.

TMTG’s mission is to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight against the big tech companies in Silicon Valley. AFP via Getty Images

One of its SPACs, Yunhong International, is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, a popular tax haven, and its headquarters are listed in Wuhan, China, the original epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May, Yuhong International said it had struck a deal to introduce Giga Energy, a Chinese green energy company, but subsequently collapsed.

DWAC’s CFO is Luis Orleans-Braganza, a member of Brazil’s National Congress and supporter of the country’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro.

Orléans-Braganza is also a member of the late royal family of Brazil.

DWAC also enjoys financial backing from big names on Wall Street, according to financial reports.

After the blank check firm’s IPO but before the announced deal with Trump, large hedge funds, including DE Shaw, Highbridge Capital Management, Lighthouse Partners and Saba Capital Management, said they had significant stakes in the SPAC.

None immediately returned The Post’s request for comment.